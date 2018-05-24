Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

"Our ongoing partnership with Uponor allows Century Communities to uphold its commitment in providing high-quality industry products for homeowners," said Mark Adcock, national vice president of construction services. "Providing value and quality are top customer priorities when developing and designing our Century Communities' homes and because of this it is important for us to find reliable, dependable partners, such as Uponor, who can live up to our high home standards."

With more than 40 years of plumbing, fire safety and radiant floor heating solutions for structures in North America, and a global partner in plumbing and climate solutions for a century, Uponor is leading the industry forward with technologies that make homes smarter, safer and more comfortable.

"We are proud to partner with a world-class homebuilder, such as Century Communities, that values quality and excellence from the products and systems that go into their homes," says Carl Hines, national builder sales manager at Uponor. "Century Communities' mission to create thriving, enduring homes that promote lasting livability directly aligns with Uponor's drive towards progress in building solutions that enrich people's lives."

Mark Adcock added, "We look forward to the business extension with Uponor and we place tremendous value on our partnerships like this because of the impact these decisions have on the overall customer experience." To learn more about Century Communities or join an interest list visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About Uponor

We mean progress.

Apple Valley, Minn.-based Uponor North America strives to be the partner plumbing and HVAC professionals rely on for smart water and energy solutions. The company is helping to advance the construction industry through innovation, education and advocacy focusing on the defining issues of our time: water, energy and labor. An award-winning manufacturer of PEX piping and provider of plumbing, fire safety, radiant heating/cooling, hydronic piping, and pre-insulated piping systems, Uponor offers solutions for new construction, retrofits and remodels in the residential, light commercial and commercial markets. Uponor partnered with Belkin International in 2016 to form Phyn, a new intelligent water company that is revolutionizing the way consumers interact with water and helping solve major challenges facing the global water supply. Recognized for best-in-class manufacturing, sustainability, economic development and as a top workplace, the Uponor group of companies employs more than 4,000 worldwide. Uponor group's global headquarters are located in Vantaa, Finland.

uponor-usa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-extends-exclusive-agreement-with-leading-national-pex-plumbing-provider-300654443.html

SOURCE Century Communities

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

