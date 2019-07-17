Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc, a top 10 national home builder, announced today that Woodland Lakes, one of Huffman's newest communities, will open for pre-sales beginning July 17th. This new community introduces affordable, spacious and innovative single-family homes starting in the mid-$100's with convenient access to major employment centers, highways, retail centers, parks, trails, and Lake Houston. Interested home buyers are encouraged to make an appointment to tour the model and community.

Woodland Lakes is located along the shore of Lake Houston in the piney woods of eastern Harris County. This new community blends the small-town feel of the nearby town of Humble where families and couples can enjoy their dream home for a lifetime. One and two-story homes will range in size from 1,205 to 2,900 square feet, offering homes with a range of choices in 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths and 2-car garages. Plus, this community is designed around such major amenities as a recreation center with pool, park system with trails, and nearby Lake Houston for boating, water and jet skiing, fishing and sailing.

Chris Chew, Houston's division president at Century Communities, said, "We're excited to open Woodland Lakes for pre-sales in anticipation of our grand opening. This exciting new community integrates natural surroundings and will appeal to families at all stages of life. Woodland Lakes is close to Houston, which has one of the youngest, fastest-growing and most diverse populations in the world. Now is a great time to check out these great pre-sales opportunities."

Woodland Lakes is located a few minutes northeast of Houston in Huffman, which was settled in 1839 and considered part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. A unique and friendly community, Huffman is comprised of residential subdivisions, farms and growing small businesses. The Huffman Independent School District serves the community with Ben Bowen Early Childhood Center, Copeland Elementary, Huffman Intermediate School, Huffman Middle School and Willie J. Hargrave High School. Woodland Lakes is also close to signature shopping, restaurants and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Homebuyers interested in learning about Woodland Lakes, Huffman's up-and-coming community and pre-sales opportunities, can get more information by calling 713-322-7000 or follow updates on the Century Communities website at https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/huffman/woodland-lakes

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

