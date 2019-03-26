Century Communities, Inc. honored with 2019 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards

DENVER, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. a top 10 national home builder, was nominated for 36 Top 10 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards, the most of any builder, winning eleven premier awards (1st, 2nd or 3rd) in Design, Purchase Experience, Construction Representative of the Year, First Year Customer Service Experience and Quality, and Percentage of Sales from Referrals categories. Century Communities also won six additional as Honorable Mention awards in Design, Purchase Experience, Percentage of Sales from Referrals, Most Improved Builder, Construction Representative of the Year, and Design Representative of the Year.

Homebuilders who provided their customers with the best purchase and ownership experiences — according to surveyed homebuyers — have been honored in the 23rd Annual Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards. For 2019, the winning builders were determined by analyzing the results of 125,000 surveys administered to homebuyers from more than 150 major homebuilders across the U.S.

Ralph Baja, Century Communities' national vice president of customer engagement and safety, said, "These results validate Century Communities' commitment to the customer experience. We are especially honored that the recognition comes directly from homeowner feedback. It's homeowner feedback that helps shape our processes … processes designed to deliver our brand promise: 'A Home for Every Dream.'"

"Without question, Century Communities is a leader in the homebuilding industry with its customer-centric approach," said Bob Mirman, founder and CEO of Eliant. "For a builder as large as Century to have consistently strong results across its geographic footprint is remarkable."

Eliant recognizes individual performance of the nation's top performing field representatives in the areas of Sales, Construction, Design and Customer Service as voted by recent homebuyers. From among thousands of their peers, several Century Communities representatives were identified. Melvin Barahona (construction) and Paul Drake (customer relations) received 1st place individual awards, James Coleman placed 3rd amongst Sales Representatives, and Elvia Ramirez received an Honorable Mention nod in Design.

"It's an honor to recognize the individuals on the frontlines who deliver extraordinary customer experiences every day, as identified by real homeowners," stated Fernanda Luick, Eliant's Vice President of Operations and Client Relations.

About the Homebuyers' Choice Awards:

For nearly 25 years the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards has been the arbiter of superior customer experience in the homebuilding industry. Powered by Eliant's best-in-class technology, reliable data, and actionable insights, the awards consist of 12 categories, each reflective of the values, opinions and experiences of more than 125,000 recent homebuyers from 150+ major new homebuilders across the U.S. For a complete list of winners and detailed selection criteria, visit www.Eliant.com/choice-awards.

About Eliant:

Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, vendors, trades, lenders and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home buying questions. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, Eliant is the parent of the annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

