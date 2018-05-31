Century Communities Names Keith Hurand President of Its Atlanta Division

"Keith is known for his collaborative approach, and is well-respected for his strategic thinking," said Regional President Southeast Region, Rick Carruthers. "We are thrilled to have Keith on board and look forward to harnessing his strategic skills to help our Atlanta division continue to grow and thrive."

Prior to joining Century Communities, Hurand was president and chief operating officer of Newland Real Estate Group's U.S. East Coast operation. He was also a member of Newland's investment and executive committees. Before taking his position at Newland Real Estate Group, Hurand also served in executive roles at WCI Communities in Coral Springs, Florida, and at John Wieland Homes & Neighborhoods, a regional builder in the southeast U.S. He began his career in 1989 as a field engineer and project manager at General Electric, where he eventually became district manager of engineering services.

Hurand holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida. He is an active member of several industry organizations and has also served on other boards, including various regional economic development organizations and nonprofits.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

