Century Communities Now Selling New Homes Near Downtown Jacksonville

Offering single-family homes from the high $400s, Oak Creek Preserve features a range of one- and two-story floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to 3,161 square feet. Beautiful open-concept layouts include thoughtful and stylish touches throughout, such as covered patios, chef's kitchens, and quartz countertops. Homebuyers will also love an exceptional location with direct boardwalk access to the St. Johns River, along with close proximity to downtown Jacksonville hotspots like EverBank Stadium, the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"We're so excited to unveil Oak Creek Preserve, offering an incredible location along the St. Johns River that's just minutes from downtown Jacksonville," said Jacksonville Division President Ryan Houck. "With a stunning lineup of single-family homes already selling ahead of the Grand Opening, now's the perfect time to explore available homesites and find a plan that best fits your lifestyle."

"With its scenic setting, central location, proximity to outstanding schools and inspired floor plans, Oak Creek Preserve is a hidden gem that buyers won't want to miss out on," said Joann Frazier, Jacksonville Director of Sales & Marketing. "Come tour our new Silver Maple model home, explore available homes, and learn how we can get you into your dream home."

OAK CREEK PRESERVE

Now selling from the high $400s

Single-family homes

One- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bed, 3 to 4 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 3,161 sq. ft.

Chef's kitchens, covered patios, smart home package and more included

Model for tour (Silver Maple floor plan)

Sales Center:

1673 St. Paul Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32207

904.371.2271

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

