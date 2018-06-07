Century Communities to Host Model Grand Opening at Autumn Valley in Dacono

The new model is Residence 39208, a two-story plan that offers 2,408 sq. ft. of living space, up to five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, an optional covered patio and an optional three-bay garage. Homes at Autumn Valley are part of the "Century Complete" line, a suite of single-family homes designed with the needs of first-time homebuyers in mind. Buyers at Autumn Valley not only value having a comfortable home in a great location full of small-town charm; they also benefit from working side-by-side with their Century Communities representative to find and finance their perfect home.

Residence 39208 is just one of the two ranch-style and five two-story plans available at Autumn Valley. These homes range from 1,605 to 2,274 sq. ft., with two to five bedrooms. In addition, a number of Autumn Valley homesites back to open space, which includes a pocket park and several trails. Just steps away, Clem DuFour Park and Dacono BMX Park offer playgrounds, athletic fields, picnicking and a BMX track sanctioned by the American Bicycle Association. Children at Autumn Valley attend Thunder Valley K-8 and Frederick High School. Both schools are in the St. Vrain Valley School District.

Don't miss your opportunity to win a shopping spree and tour a gorgeous new model home at Autumn Valley this weekend. From Denver, take I-25N to exit 235 for CO-52. Turn right onto CO-52 E./State Hwy. 52 E. Follow 2 miles and turn right onto Colorado Blvd. Continue for 1 mile, then turn left on to Grandview Blvd. Take the next left onto Glen Creighton Drive and the sales center will be on your left. To learn more, or to join our interest list, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com and search for Autumn Valley under "Find Your Home."

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

