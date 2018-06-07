Century Communities' Urban Division Breaks Ground on Six New Developments in Metro Denver

"With our rapid urban expansion in this very fast-paced market, we keep our commitment of offering quality homes at attainable price points," said Brian Mulqueen, president of Century Communities' Urban Division. "It's a dream come true for most when they are able to make a home purchase, whether it be their first home or moving into their next home. Our growth is providing more options and more solutions for home buyers. These six developments are in locations convenient to either downtown Denver, Boulder, or the Denver Tech Center, with some communities close to Light Rail providing homebuyers with the ability to find a new home and the best commute for their lifestyle."

Homebuyers will have two opportunities to purchase in Lakewood. Century Communities plans to open for sale at Oak Street this July with pricing from the low-$300s, located at Oak Street and West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. Pearson Grove, located near Garrison Street and West Colfax, is slated to open later this year offering townhomes in the $300s. Both neighborhoods will offer new townhome plans and a rare opportunity to buy new in a mature area of West Metro Denver, conveniently located near RTD Light Rail.

In late summer, Century Communities anticipates the opening of Belleview Place in Aurora located near East Belleview Avenue and Parker Road. This new community will offer low-maintenance townhomes in the $300s. With its easy access to Cherry Creek State Park, RTD's Light Rail and shopping, Belleview Place will be a hit with younger families and couples of all ages who value a vibrant social scene and leisure-intensive lifestyles.

With an expected September opening, the ParkView neighborhood at Candelas will feature townhomes from the mid-$300s in the beautifully designed master-planned community, including easy access to playgrounds, parks and trails. Century Communities already offers single-family homes in CanyonView priced from the $400s with home sizes ranging from 1,870 to 3,147 sq. ft.

Also, in September, Century Communities expects to open Alder Village near E470 and South Chambers Road in Parker. This all-new neighborhood will offer ranch and two-story duplexes, from the builder's designs at Wild Grass in Colorado Springs, priced in the upper $300s. These homes will include two to four bedrooms and two to 3.5 baths along with two-car garages, perfect for families with school-aged kids or couples looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle.

Finally, later this year, Century Communities plans new condominiums starting in the $300s at Littleton Village located at Broadway and Dry Creek Road in Littleton. This master-planned community includes a pocket park and planned shopping center and provides another opportunity to purchase close to downtown in an area where new-home construction is relatively scarce.

"We're very excited to expand our new-home offerings in the metro-Denver area, particularly at a time when buyers face low inventory and stiff competition from others interested in purchasing," said Mulqueen. "We encourage everyone to visit our website at www.centurycommunities.com and join our interest list for more information as it becomes available," he added.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

