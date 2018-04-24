Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado's new Single-Family Division President

"Dave brings years of expertise and knowledge in all aspects of real estate and will prove to be a great asset to our team," said Liesel Cooper, Regional President for Century Communities' West Region. "He will be an integral part of Century Communities' continued growth in Colorado, and we are elated to welcome him to our team."

Prior to joining Century Communities, Dave spent 13 years with Standard Pacific/CalAtlantic Homes, most recently as Division President for the Tampa division. Preceding his time in that role, Bulloch was Vice President of Operations for Standard Pacific's Southern California Coastal Division. Earlier in his career he spent nine years with Trend Homes of Arizona where he was the Director of Construction and Division President. Prior to his tenure with home builders he owned a Utah-based general contracting company. Dave is a passionate leader and has built successful teams that achieved exceptional results, performance and growth.

Bulloch holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Brigham Young University. He served as a Board Member and President of the Orange County Building Industry Association and as Treasurer of the Southern California Home Builders Association.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest U.S. homebuilders, engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land and the construction, marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 10 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast Regions and offers title and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

