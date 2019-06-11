Century Earns National Recognition for Anchor Place, The Villages at Cabrillo in Long Beach

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Century," Ronald Griffith, President and CEO of Century Housing, said. "We are deeply honored to receive these awards in recognition of our mission of financing, developing and operating exceptional affordable housing." That mission benefits from the public-private partnership model at the heart of the tax credit program.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) presented Century's Anchor Place with an AIA Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Award at an awards ceremony June 7 at the AIA National Conference in Las Vegas. Just days prior, Century was honored by the Affordable Housing Tax Coalition (AHTCC) on June 4 with the announcement that Anchor Place is a 2019 recipient of the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award.

"This year's Edson Award recipients are among the most innovative developers, investors, builders and facilitators of low-income housing developments nationwide," AHTCC President Michael Gaber said. "It is important to recognize their commitment and achievements at a time when the need for affordable housing is reaching crisis levels."

Earlier this year, Anchor Place was also recognized by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) with a Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Award for Best Affordable Development (over 100 units).

"Anchor Place was the byproduct of a longstanding partnership with the City of Long Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California and Federal Government, whose investments have created a beautiful development that promotes the recovery and health of families and veterans who have experienced homelessness in Long Beach," Brian D'Andrea, Century's Senior Vice President of Housing, said following the reception of the Edson Award on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

In addition to this public financing, Wells Fargo provided the debt and equity financing for the development while CCRC provided the permanent loan. Grant financing was provided by The Home Depot Foundation, the Ahmanson Foundation, and the Schmidt Family Foundation.

"Thanks to developments like Anchor Place, the City of Long Beach continues to make progress towards addressing and reducing the incidence of homelessness, as evidenced by its most recent homeless count," D'Andrea added.

Developed by Century, Anchor Place opened in fall of 2017 as the latest addition to the 27-acre Villages at Cabrillo (CVC) community, a former US Navy housing property that is home to more than 1,500 formerly homeless and vulnerable individuals, families and veterans. Residents benefit from a collaboration of 30 different nonprofit and government agencies that have convened to pursue collective impact focused on the recovery and transformation of persons and families in need. Anchor Place also incorporates the philosophy of active design, encouraging resident movement up, down and around the development to access amenity spaces, helping residents to feel more connected. Anchor Place has been certified Platinum under the LEED for Homes program.

In addition to these accolades, Century is proud to share that the latest master plan for The Villages at Cabrillo recently earned Gold certification for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design for Neighborhood Development (LEED-ND). LEED-ND is a rating system that is intended to help inspire and create more sustainable, well-connected neighborhoods that looks beyond the mere purview of buildings. The Villages at Cabrillo is one of only six plans certified under the LEED-ND v4 program in the United States.

For more information about Century, please visit www.centuryhousing.org. To learn more about The Villages at Cabrillo's unique model, please visit www.centuryvillages.org.

