Century Fasteners Corp. - Nathan Howell, Promoted

ELMHURST, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has promoted long-time aerospace quality expert Nathan Howell to the position of Director of Quality.

About Nathan Howell



Nathan Howell brings over 18 years of quality operations, quality auditing, change management and continuous improvement experience in the aerospace industry to this position. Nathan is a subject matter expert in ISO quality (business) management systems and has obtained the merits to audit ISO management systems from the American Society for Quality. As the Director of Quality, Nathan will be responsible for developing and implementing all corporate quality initiatives and managing quality audits and certifications. In addition, Nathan served 12 years active service in the USAF and 8 years in reserves.

Education: Webster University, Master's Degree, Management and Leadership. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Bachelor of Science. Community College of the Air Force, Associates of Arts and Sciences.

Certifications: ISO9001/AS9100D Lead Auditor, Omnex Inc., Aerospace Safety Certification, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Quality Auditing, AASQ-World Headquarters.

The Director of Quality, reports to Co-President Evan Stieglitz and Co-President, Tom Brodsky.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.

