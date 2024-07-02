Century Fasteners Corp. Exhibiting at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace Relationship Showcased at the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Hampshire, England - July 22nd – 26th, 2024.

ELMHURST, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is an authorized distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Century Fasteners Corp. is exhibiting at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Hampshire, England from July 22nd – 26th, 2024 and will be showcasing its relationship with Cherry Aerospace and its value-added capabilities at Booth #3111D.

In addition to making world-class Cherry products more broadly available to distributors and OEMs, the partnership expands Century's existing services to the manufacturing community by enabling the company to provide deeper bill of material coverage to complement its product offering.

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre hosts the world's top airshow every two years, where the aerospace, aviation and defense industries can lead change, network, learn from experts and find new business opportunities. For more info about the event, please go to: Farnborough International Airshow

About Century Fasteners

Century Fasteners Corp. is an ISO9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified company, serving as a master distributor of fastener and non-fastener products. Century offers leading customer service, an extensive product range, and advanced VMI technology to serve the Aerospace, Military, and Defense industries. They offer a comprehensive array of value-added services and VMI programs to substantially reduce the costs associated with ordering, stocking, and inventory management. Service, Inventory, Integrity™

For Cherry Aerospace product quotes for OEMs or Distributors, email the requirements to Century Fasteners Corp. at [email protected]. To learn more about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp., visit us online at www.CenturyFasteners.com.

About Cherry Aerospace

Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, Cherry Aerospace is a global leader in the design and manufacture of fastening systems for the aerospace industry. The Cherry® name is synonymous with aerospace fasteners, and the CherryMax® line of rivets is the most widely used in the industry. Cherry® Aerospace is well known for their industry leading blind rivets, blind bolts, rivetless nut plates, shear pin fasteners and installation tools. The company is a member of the SPS Fastener Division of Precision Castparts Corp.

