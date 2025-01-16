Century Fasteners Corp. Mourns the Loss of Colleague and Friend, Mark James

Century Fasteners Corp. has announced the passing of colleague, friend and fastener industry professional, Mark James.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our colleague, Mark James, who left us on November 7th, 2024. This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all of us at Century Fasteners, and our thoughts and prayers are with Mark's family during this incredibly difficult time.

Mark was a passionate professional whose contributions to the Century organization were immeasurable. He joined our team in 2019, and quickly became a part of our family. Mark's work ethic, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence were evident in every project he undertook.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mark was a cherished colleague and friend to many. His kindness, generosity, and willingness to lend a helping hand made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with him. Mark had an infectious enthusiasm that brightened our workplace, and his presence will be sorely missed.

As we come to terms with this loss, we find solace in the memories we shared with Mark. His laughter, wisdom, and unwavering support to our war fighters will forever be etched in our hearts.

Obituary for Mark James

About Century Fasteners

Century Fasteners Corp. is an ISO9001: 2015, AS9120B and AS9100D certified company, serving as a master distributor of fastener and non-fastener products. Century offers leading customer service, an extensive product range, and advanced VMI technology to serve the Aerospace, Military, and Defense industries. They offer a comprehensive array of value-added services and VMI programs to substantially reduce the costs associated with ordering, stocking, and inventory management. Service, Inventory, Integrity™

Media contact:

John Ringold, Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

https://www.centuryfasteners.com/

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13057108

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.