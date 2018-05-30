Century Group Founder Takes Buyout as 30-Year-Old Firm Continues Expansion

"We are pleased that Harry Boxer has been able to realize his goals and we look forward to a new era of leadership and continued growth of the firm," says CEO Ron Proul. "The transaction allows us to continue to invest in opening new offices and provides future opportunities for our employees as we continue to support our culture as the producer's firm."

Boxer will remain as an adviser and board member to the firm during his earnout period where he will continue to provide strategic direction as Century Group manages key milestones in its next stage of growth. Proul will assume the role as Chairman of the Board and Ron Blair has been named President and COO. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About: Established in 1989, Century Group provides financial executive search, professional recruitment, project and interim professional services in the areas of accounting, finance, internal audit and tax for middle market, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. For more information, visit www.century-group.com.

