Century Health and Dallas Renal Group Partner to Unlock Real-World Insights on Rare Kidney Diseases

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Health, a pioneer in applying AI to real-world clinical data to accelerate research, and Dallas Renal Group, one of the largest nephrology practices in Texas, today announced a partnership aimed at improving identification and understanding of rare glomerular diseases including IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and C3 glomerulopathy. The partnership will leverage Century Health's AI platform to uncover high-value, real-world insights that are currently hidden in unstructured data.

Glomerular diseases are serious conditions that damage the kidney's filtering units and can lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Although IgA nephropathy is the most common glomerular disease worldwide, it can be challenging to identify patients with IgAN and related conditions in conventional data sources. In many cases, diagnoses are documented primarily in pathology reports or physician notes rather than structured EHR fields, making it difficult to study disease prevalence, progression, and treatment patterns at scale.

Through the collaboration, the Century Health Abstraction and Retrieval Model (CHARM) will analyze clinical documentation, including clinician notes, pathology reports, and diagnostic records, without requiring manual data entry from physicians or staff.

By structuring this clinical information across patient records, the partnership will generate detailed real-world datasets that help clinicians and researchers better understand how glomerular diseases present and evolve in routine nephrology care, while maintaining strict patient privacy protections.

Dallas Renal Group will use the curated data to gain a clearer view of the prevalence, progression, and treatment patterns of glomerular diseases across its patient population. The insights can help physicians better track disease trajectories and identify patients who may benefit from emerging therapies.

"We rely on real-world data to better understand disease progression and treatment impact, and to develop strategies for new therapies," said Irfan Agha, MD, MRCP, President of Dallas Renal Group. "Working with Century Health to bring this level of insight to our clinics is how breakthroughs happen in the diagnosis and treatment of patients."

The resulting datasets will contribute to broader research efforts focused on glomerular diseases. Real-world evidence from specialty nephrology practices can help life sciences organizations better understand patient populations, disease progression, and treatment patterns outside of clinical trials.

"Seeing how disease progression and treatment decisions unfold in real-world, community nephrology settings enables better understanding of patients with IgAN and related conditions and ultimately better treatments," said Vish Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO at Century Health. "This partnership highlights how AI-curated clinical data can unlock real-world evidence from community practices in complex diseases that have historically been difficult to study."

Dallas Renal Group is a leading nephrology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive care for patients with kidney disease across North Texas. The group offers a full spectrum of services including chronic kidney disease management, dialysis care, transplant coordination, and treatment of complex glomerular diseases. Dallas Renal Group works closely with hospitals, dialysis centers, and research partners to improve outcomes for individuals living with kidney disease. For more information, visit dallasrenalgroup.com.

Century Health is a health technology company transforming how real-world evidence is generated from clinical data. With its AI-powered platform, Century Health unlocks rich, high-quality datasets from fragmented and siloed clinical information to fuel groundbreaking research and industry collaborations. By automating data curation and enrichment, the platform eliminates manual data entry while upholding the highest standards of patient privacy. Partnering with leading academic institutions, healthcare providers, and life sciences organizations, Century Health accelerates breakthrough treatments with the power of AI. For more information, visit www.century.health.

