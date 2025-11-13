Century Health and Memory Treatment Centers Partner to Unlock Real-World Insights on Alzheimer's Disease Care Using AI

New treatments for Alzheimer's disease are transforming care for more than 7 million people in the US

Memory Treatment Centers is at the forefront of caring for patients with memory loss and administering anti-amyloid therapies, building one of the most comprehensive real-world datasets on treatment outcomes

Century Health's AI model transforms this complex data, spanning cognitive scores, biomarkers, genetics, and imaging, into evidence to guide treatment and research

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Health , a pioneer in applying AI to real-world data to accelerate research and advance therapeutics, and Memory Treatment Centers , a national leader in neurocognitive disease care, today announced a partnership to transform unstructured clinical data into research-grade real-world evidence. This enables rapid understanding of disease progression and how novel therapies for Alzheimer's disease perform outside clinical trials.

The Century Health Abstraction and Retrieval Model (CHARM) will extract and standardize key variables, such as treatment response, cognitive assessments, genetic risk factors like Apolipoprotein E (APOE), and imaging findings like amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Century Health specializes in extracting clinical insights from unstructured clinical notes and imaging data, reducing the need for costly new data collection. These structured, de-identified data enable analysis of treatment effectiveness and safety across diverse patient populations, supporting hypothesis generation and post-market research at scale.

All analyses use de-identified data and adhere to strict HIPAA-compliant privacy safeguards. The resulting high-quality, compliant datasets can be used by clinicians, investigators, and pharmaceutical partners to assess treatment effectiveness, real-world safety, and value across populations. This evidence helps bridge real-world outcomes to research and access decisions, enabling continuous learning about safety, effectiveness, and patient impact across the treatment lifecycle.

"Memory Treatment Centers is dedicated to advancing care for Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia," said Dr. Bobby Mannel , neurologist and co-founder of Memory Treatment Centers. "By collaborating with Century Health, we can analyze how new treatments perform in real-world settings and learn how to optimize care for every patient we serve."

Memory Treatment Centers has been at the forefront of Alzheimer's treatment. The group was the first in the US to administer donanemab and lecanemab, FDA-approved therapies shown to slow early Alzheimer's progression by targeting amyloid plaques. Memory Treatment Centers' comprehensive approach to diagnosis and care has established it as one of the nation's leading centers for early adoption and real-world monitoring of disease-modifying treatments.

"Practices serving the most affected populations often hold uniquely powerful data to inform clinical and translational research," said Vish Srivastava , Co-Founder & CEO at Century Health. "By partnering with one of the largest and most advanced Alzheimer's and dementia practices in the country, we can help translate everyday care data into insights that directly shape future treatments."

Research into Alzheimer's disease is critical, as it is a progressive disease with no cure. More than 7 million people in the US live with the disease today, and that number is expected to double by 2060. With Florida among the states with the highest populations of Alzheimer's patients in the country, the partnership highlights the importance of scalable, real-world research in community settings to advance understanding and improve outcomes.

About Memory Treatment Centers

At Memory Treatment Centers, we are leaders in innovative treatments and advancing the level and effectiveness of memory diagnosing, treatment, and monitoring. Committed to providing hope and relief to individuals struggling with various forms of cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer's Disease, our goal is to help patients achieve better health and a higher quality of life. We actively pursue new treatment opportunities and partnerships to enhance memory care and expand patient access to treatment. Additionally, we strive to help and educate individuals and caregivers, ensuring they have the support and knowledge needed on their journey to improved well-being. For more information, visit memorytreatmentcenters.com

About Century Health

Century Health is a health technology company transforming how real-world evidence is generated from clinical data. With its AI-powered platform, Century Health unlocks rich, high-quality datasets from fragmented and siloed clinical information to fuel groundbreaking research and industry collaborations. By automating data curation and enrichment, the platform eliminates manual data entry while upholding the highest standards of patient privacy. Partnering with leading academic institutions, healthcare providers, and life sciences organizations, Century Health accelerates breakthrough treatments with the power of AI. For more information, visit www.century.health .

