CENTURY LITHIUM PROGRESS ON PERMITTING AT ANGEL ISLAND

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development and progress of Century Lithium's wholly owned lithium project, Angel Island, located in Nevada, USA. The achievements include Angel Island's inclusion in the FAST-41 Transparency Dashboard process, and the completion and submission of all required baseline environmental studies to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

"Angel Island's addition to the FAST-41 Transparency program is a significant milestone for Century Lithium," said Bill Willoughby, CEO of Century Lithium. "It signals strong federal interest in advancing secure domestic lithium supply and provides greater permitting certainty to our stakeholders and future project partners."

In August 2025, Angel Island was formally designated as a FAST-41 Transparency project under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, a US federal initiative designed to improve the transparency, coordination, and timeliness of the federal environmental review and permitting process. This designation reflects Angel Island's strategic importance in supporting the US critical minerals supply chain and strengthens federal agency coordination under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process.

Also in August, the Company closed a $4.7 million LIFE offering, which will fund the completion of an updated Feasibility Study and ongoing permitting efforts for Angel Island. The updated Feasibility Study will reflect the most current project data, including optimization of Angel Island's lithium recovery process, and will provide the technical information supporting the Plan of Operations ("PoO") leading into the NEPA process.

Century Lithium has completed all required environmental baseline studies to begin Angel Island's NEPA permitting process. These studies span a range of biological, cultural, water, and land use resources and will be used by the BLM to support the Company's upcoming PoO submission and the subsequent NEPA analyses. Completion of these studies was a critical prerequisite to entering the NEPA review phase and positions Angel Island for timely progression through the permitting process.

With Angel Island part of the FAST-41 Transparency program, funding for the updated Feasibility Study and permitting secured, and baseline studies completed, Century Lithium has further derisked Angel Island. The Company is now focusing its efforts on the next critical steps of permitting that will boost Angel Island's visibility in the search for strategic investors, offtake partners, and government funding opportunities.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned lithium project, Angel Island in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan, expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

