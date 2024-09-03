CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS ON LITHIUM CARBONATE FROM PILOT PLANT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report assay results of the first lithium carbonate made at the newly commissioned lithium carbonate stage in the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA (see August 6, 2024 news release). The Pilot Plant is an integral part of the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Project in Nevada. Assays received for five individual lots of lithium carbonate produced during the initial startup indicated purity of the lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) as high as 99.2%.

"For an initial run, these results are very encouraging," said President and CEO Bill Willoughby. "Lithium carbonate greater than 99.5% purity is typically considered battery grade. These results show we are close and have identified steps to improve further. Also, importantly, where we previously shipped concentrated lithium solution to be treated offsite, we are now able to do this at the Pilot Plant and show we have an end-to-end process that works."

During the startup, five 40-liter lots of concentrated lithium solution were treated in the lithium carbonate stage, which included precipitation with sodium carbonate, washing and drying of the 4 kilograms of lithium carbonate produced from each lot. With input from Hargrove Engineers and Constructors, adjustments were made that resulted in decreased sodium and other impurities. Over the five lots treated, the purity of the final lithium carbonate increased in each test to a high of 99.2%. Calcium and magnesium were identified as the primary non-lithium constituents.

Lithium Carbonate Assay Results from Pilot Plant1

Sample ID Li 2 CO 3 % Total non-

Li ppm Sodium

ppm Calcium

ppm Magnesium

ppm Final #1 98.2 17,538 9,800 4,200 500 Final #2 98.4 16,362 6,200 4,700 560 Final #3 98.7 12,600 6,200 3,900 490 Final #4 99.1 8,531 1,600 5,500 750 Final #5 99.2 8,440 1,900 4,600 530

1. Analyses were conducted by two third-party laboratories selected by Hargrove using multielement ICP on

both solids and liquids. Lithium carbonate purity was determined by subtracting the sum of impurities from

100% of the sample.

Review of the lithium carbonate stage operation in the Pilot Plant following the treatment of the five test lots revealed an equipment defect that is believed responsible for the calcium and magnesium levels in the final lithium carbonate. The Company expects that these impurity levels will be reduced in further testing.

Century continues work at the Pilot Plant, focusing on design and engineering that will support reduced capital requirements in the overall process.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Angel Island Mine in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium recently completed a Feasibility Study and is currently in the permitting stage, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

