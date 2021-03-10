Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., and Hayabusa Fightwear to Emerge as Key Boxing Equipment Market Players by 2024 - A Technavio Exclusive Report

Increasing inclusion of boxing as a part of fitness programs to drive market growth

Vendors in the market are increasingly catering to the rising demand from fitness industry as boxing is being included as a significant part of fitness programs.

In addition, increasing prominence of private-label brands coupled with the introduction of various development programs to encourage participation will further trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Gloves accounted for the largest boxing equipment market share in 2019.

Based on product, the boxing equipment market is segmented into gloves, protective gear, and training equipment.

In 2019, the gloves product segment accounted for the largest share of the global market due to their increasing demand from players participating in boxing championships.

North America is expected to show the highest growth during forecast period.

Based on geography, the boxing equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

, MEA, , and . By 2024, North America will account for 33% of the market growth due to the emergence of the US and Canada as key boxing equipment markets in the region.

Prominent Player Analysis

The boxing equipment market is fragmented with players categorized as pure-play, industry-focused and dominant players in this report.

Vendors in the market are focusing on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This market forecast provides information on the competencies and capacities of these companies such as Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., and Hayabusa Fightwear.

In addition, the boxing equipment forecast report by Technavio provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including Industria Reyes SA de CV, Kozuji, Lonsdale, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Sanabul, TS Gear, and Venum.

