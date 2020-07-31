Century-Old San Francisco Bay Area Firm McGuire Real Estate Joins Sotheby's International Realty Network

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuire Real Estate, a residential real estate brokerage founded in San Francisco in 1919, announced today that it is joining the Sotheby's International Realty® network. Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. has acquired the assets of the firm's San Francisco offices in the Marina and Noe Valley and will operate under the leadership of Executive Vice President Jeffrey Gibson. Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has acquired the assets of McGuire's Berkeley and Burlingame offices and will operate under the leadership of Bill Bullock, president and chief executive officer of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The addition of McGuire broadens the existing Sotheby's International Realty network in the San Francisco Bay Area which is now served by 29 offices and more than 725 independent sales associates. Combined, these offices brokered more than $8 billion in sales volume in 2019.

Family-owned and managed since 1919, McGuire has long been a leader in the San Francisco Bay Area, known for providing professional luxury real estate services. McGuire President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Moore will join Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. as a consultant and Moore's leadership team including Lauren Bensinger will join the firm as vice president of operations. Abbie Higashi of McGuire will join Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty as vice president of sales and risk management.

"The San Francisco Bay Area is the international technology capital of the world and attracts residents from all over the globe," said Charles Moore. "Sotheby's International Realty is a globally recognized leader in luxury real estate and the brand's unrivaled international network and multi-lingual marketing capabilities will provide the seasoned agents at McGuire a competitive advantage over local or national firms."

"McGuire has long been respected in the Bay Area as a premier real estate brokerage firm making it an ideal fit for our network," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "McGuire's agents are deeply invested in San Francisco, the East Bay and the Peninsula where they have lived and worked in these communities for decades. We are excited to welcome them and provide access to new marketing platforms to help expose their listings to the world via the Sotheby's International Realty brand."

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. In 2019, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of US$114 billion. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

