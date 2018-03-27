Century Park Capital Partners Selects PEF Services for Fund Administration

Century Park specializes in facilitating owner liquidity, supporting business expansion, and bringing industry and operational resources to build stronger, more successful middle market businesses. Since its establishment in 2000, Century Park has invested in 58 companies with a total aggregate enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

"PEF's exceptional reputation for providing superior service to its clients, coupled with solutions that allow us to scale, were key factors in our decision," said Martin Sarafa, Managing Partner of Century Park Capital Partners. "Partnering with PEF will enable us to provide excellent service to our investors while focusing on strategic initiatives such as fund raising, deal sourcing and portfolio management."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top boutique fund administrators and back-office specialists for both General Partners and Limited Partners in the alternative asset space. The Firm's services include partnership accounting, financial reporting, capital call and distribution processing, investor capital account maintenance, audit and tax return support and coordinated fulfillment of all investor deliverables.

"We are very excited to welcome Century Park to our family of clients," said Hank Boggio, Chief Revenue Officer of PEF Services. "Century Park is a respected values-driven firm and we look forward to supporting its endeavors to achieve greater efficiencies while focusing on growth initiatives."

About Century Park Capital Partners

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in family businesses and owner-operated companies with the purpose of accelerating their growth and building leading companies within their industries. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation through the addition of critical resources. Our Executive Council industry partners and Operating Team work side-by-side with us to support our investments with proven industry insights, strategic initiatives, buy-and-build acquisition programs, process improvement plans and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park Capital Partners, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services provides high-value, high-touch Fund Administration solutions supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments. PEF has a 15-year track record of delivering cost-effective solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Real Estate, Special Purpose Vehicles, Mezzanine, Credit, SBIC, and Fund of Funds. The firm's LP Administration Solutions Group (LPAS) focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, reduce and control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit www.pefservices.com.

