Century Park Law Group Becomes Official Corporate Sponsor of USC Athletics

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Park Law Group, an award-winning personal injury law firm, has signed a multi-year partnership as an official corporate sponsor of USC Athletics.

"We are making this commitment as part of our efforts to contribute to sports and youth development in California and throughout the nation, including the growth and support of college sports and student-athletes activities," said Sam Tabibian, Robert L. Booker II, and Sahm Manouchehri, partners of Century Park Law Group. "We believe this partnership will add tremendous value to USC Athletics and Trojans everywhere. Supporting USC Athletics is of particular importance not only because two of our partners are USC alumni but because of the civic, local, state and national pride that the university fosters."

In connection with this sponsorship, Century Park Law Group will enjoy a strong visible presence during USC football games at the Coliseum. Additionally, Century Park Law Group is committed to collaborating with USC Athletics on initiatives to enhance the student-athlete experience and positively impact the campus and surrounding communities.

"We are excited to welcome Century Park Law Group as one of our newest partners," said USC athletic director Mike Bohn. "We are always inspired by alumni supporting our athletics program both personally and through their professional endeavors, and it's yet another reminder of the strength and connectivity of the Trojan Family. Century Park Law Group is aligned with our student-athlete centered vision, and we appreciate their commitment to our student-athletes, university, and community."

Century Park Law Group, based in California, specializes in injury law, representing injured persons involved in car, bicycle, motorcycle, and truck accidents and slip/trip and fall accidents. With years of experience and teamwork strategy, the firm has helped clients get millions in compensation for the pain and suffering endured after an accident. For more information on Century Park Law Group, visit https://centuryparklawgroup.com/.

