Century Ranks on the Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

N. HUNTINGDON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Support Services, LLC, a leading provider of debt settlement services, is excited to announce it has been ranked on Inc. Magazine's prestigious "Inc. 5000" list for the third consecutive year. With a three-year revenue growth of 406%, Century was ranked the 46th fastest growing financial service company, and the ninth fastest growing for all companies in Pittsburgh, PA.



"Our team has worked diligently to continue to innovate and grow our business, whilst providing excellent customer service for our consumers," stated Dan Frazier, Century's CEO. "Our Core Values are at the center of everything we do, to support and shape our culture and growth. Receiving this award for the third year in a row, validates our team's efforts to identify, exemplify and celebrate the details of each of our Core Values in support of our Mission. Our focus continues to be centered on the daily investment in our internal and external customers."

The Inc. 5000 is the magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. In order to qualify for the honor, companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015-2018. In 2018, Century earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 list ranking number 455.

About Century

Century is one of the nation's largest companies providing debt settlement services to consumers. Century's mission is to improve people's financial lives. We do this by delivering a compelling experience through listening to the voice of the customer and our employees. Century has won two consecutive national awards for customer experience excellence and has been recognized from multiple sources for its great employee culture. Century also recently ranked no.14 on the 2019 Pittsburgh Business Times Fast 50 list.

Century's corporate headquarters are in North Huntingdon, PA. For more information about Century and the programs offered, visit centuryss.com or send media and related inquiries to Stephanie Perine, Director of Marketing sperine@centuryss.com.

SOURCE Century Support Services

