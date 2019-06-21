Century Receives Community Impact Award For Homeless Housing Efforts At 49th Annual Architectural Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century was honored with a Community Impact Award from the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) today for its efforts to address the escalating homelessness and housing crisis in Los Angeles County. The award was presented to Century as part of the LABC's 49th Annual Los Angeles Architectural Awards.

"Century is honored to receive LABC's Community Impact Award and acknowledges the critical work undertaken by our fellow honorees in addressing the homelessness and housing affordability crisis. Every individual deserves a healthy, hopeful and autonomous life. Lack of housing affordability is a major cause of homelessness, which in turn has caused a severe public health crisis. Century's mission is to finance, develop and operate exceptional affordable housing. Access to housing transforms lives," said Ronald Griffith, President & CEO of Century Housing.

Due to the region's current housing crisis, the LABC's Community Impact Award did not go to an individual organization, but rather a collective of 23 nonprofit groups leading the way in providing shelter to those most vulnerable in our community.

"This year we wanted the Community Impact Award to reflect the depth and complexity of L.A.'s homelessness crisis," said Mary Leslie, President of LABC. "No single organization will be able to fix this problem alone. It will take years of hard work by a wide range of committed groups to change the lives of the thousands of homeless or currently at risk Angelenos."

The LABC's Architectural Awards honored the best in architecture and design with projects running the gamut from urban micro-living units to beachfront hotels. Winning projects reimagined public spaces, both old and new, to foster community and engender civic pride. This year's grand prize winner, the groundbreaking LAFC Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, was built entirely around the fan experience, with team executives soliciting ideas directly from soccer fans as part of the design process. Google's Spruce Goose project took home the esteemed LABC Chairman's award for its dynamic, utterly unique adaptive reuse of the old airplane hangar in Playa Vista.

Representatives from Century, along with leading architects, city officials and business leaders, attended the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The keynote was delivered by OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu, who is making his mark on Los Angeles with the new Audrey Irmas Pavilion and The Plaza at Santa Monica.

