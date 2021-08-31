Century Technology Group Announces Acquisition of Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Technology Group, a Grand Rapids, MI-based family office, announced today that Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions, an industry leader in extended reality (XR) and immersive technologies, will join its growing portfolio of companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions is an emerging technology and media development firm based in Grand Haven, MI. They partner with clients to deliver engaging content through entertaining, immersive, and interactive storylines. Their clients experience more significant emotional response and retention, improving performance, employee satisfaction, and business operations. Th3rd Coast services include virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR), video production, marketing, eLearning, training content development, and consulting.

"The partnership with Th3rd Coast will enhance our offerings in the areas of immersive experiences and media production. Their capabilities fit perfectly alongside global learning leader, Inno-Versity, another Century Technology portfolio company," said Dana Jacks, President of Century Technology Group. "When we began conversations with the team at Th3rd Coast, it was clear very early that their cutting-edge services and solutions were providing tremendous value to their clients. What they've built is truly special, and we couldn't be more excited to partner in their future growth."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Century Technology Group and their focus on helping to accelerate our market penetration through sales and marketing initiatives," said Th3rd Coast Co-founder and CEO, Joseph Van Harken. "With current digital transformation and Industry 4.0 trends, we are seeing an uptick in demand for our solutions. This new partnership will enable us to help clients become smarter, faster, and better,"

"Our team already has an immense amount of talent and expertise, but this partnership will give us the tools and investment to scale our business to the next level," said Th3rd Coast Co-founder and President, Jeff Joanisse. "This is a great win for both our team and our clients."

About Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions

Th3rd Coast delivers immersive experiences through augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), media production, and consultative services. As a leader in leveraging emerging technologies, their offerings include proprietary software solutions ProViz™, AR Cheatsheet™, and Inspect & Collect™. They partner with clients to produce content that is engaging, entertaining, and informative. The Company is headquartered in Grand Haven, MI. For more information, please visit www.th3rdcoast.com.

About Century Technology Group

Century Technology Group is a family office, based in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm works in partnership with proven operating leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources, and managerial consulting to promising technology-lead businesses with strong core products, services, or capabilities. Their portfolio companies include West Michigan based Inno-Versity, a global leader in learning, and software development firm, Mutually Human. For more information, please visit www.centurytechgroup.com.

SOURCE Century Technology Group

Related Links

https://www.centurytechgroup.com

