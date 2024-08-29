Century Traffic Appoints Beth Truett as President

New Leadership Team Set to Propel Century Traffic into the Next Chapter of Excellence and Service Expansion

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Traffic , a longstanding leader in the safety and security contracting industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Beth Truett as President, effective August 29, 2024. This pivotal leadership transition underscores Century Traffic's unwavering commitment to evolving and thriving in today's dynamic market by attracting top-tier leaders & executives.

Beth Truett, President of Century Traffic

Beth Truett joins Century Traffic from The Vollrath Company, a dynamic family-owned business based in Sheboygan, Wis., where she served as Senior Vice President of Operations. In that role, she directed nine domestic manufacturing facilities and oversaw key functions, including procurement, planning, logistics, safety, and continuous improvement. Beth holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Master's in Manufacturing from the University of Michigan, complemented by over 20 years of experience at Harley-Davidson, Inc. Her deep expertise in operations, business development, strategy, and manufacturing, combined with her strong leadership, makes her the ideal choice to guide Century Traffic into its next chapter of growth.

"Beth shares our vision of building an organization that cares for the next 100 years, where every action we take today compounds into lasting value for our customers and teammates," said Mathew Powell, CEO of Century Companies. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we focus on stewardship, humanity, and the power of compounding, ensuring that the right choices we make now will resonate for decades to come."

Beth's experience is particularly relevant as she steps into a role that will see her collaborating with an experienced leadership team, including Jason Voelker (Vice President of Pavement Marking) and Andy Bakker (Director of Traffic Control). Her unique set of skills and experiences will amplify the strengths and industry expertise of the Century Traffic team, ensuring that the company upholds its promise of quality and responsiveness on every project.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of President at Century Traffic," said Ms. Truett. "It's a privilege to join a company with such a rich history and a forward-looking vision. I am excited to work alongside this talented team to drive growth, foster responsiveness, and continue delivering exceptional results for our customers."

As Century Traffic welcomes Beth Truett, the company also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Tim McChesney, the outgoing President, for his many years of dedicated service. Tim's leadership had a profound impact on the business, guiding Century Traffic through significant growth and transformation. His contributions have laid a strong foundation for the company's continued success, and his legacy will be felt for years to come. Tim is a true steward: leaving the company better than he found it.

Century Traffic Leadership Team

Beth Truett's appointment is part of a broader leadership transformation at Century Traffic. This new leadership team represents the best and brightest in their fields, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will be crucial as Century Traffic continues to expand its footprint and enhance its offerings across the United States.

Jason Voelker – Vice President of Pavement Marking

– Vice President of Pavement Marking Andy Bakker – Director of Traffic Control

– Director of Traffic Control Tammy McCormack – Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

– Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Brenda Pillard – Controller

About Century Companies

At Century Companies, our success is measured in centuries. Since 1917, our longer time horizon has lifted the company off the conventional treadmill of success and on a journey of significance putting people first, then profits.

Century Companies , a fourth-generation family-owned business, is a portfolio of companies dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship for safer communities. As a go-to specialty contractor throughout the U.S., we operate with an unrelenting commitment to building people, trust, technology and community. Our companies include:

Century Traffic : A leading provider of highway and roadway marking services, equipped with the largest fleet and most experienced workforce in the Midwest, ensuring safe and efficient traffic flow.

: A leading provider of highway and roadway marking services, equipped with the largest fleet and most experienced workforce in the Midwest, ensuring safe and efficient traffic flow. Century Fence : Leading the industry in innovative commercial and industrial fencing projects, from high-security military bases to customized enclosures.

: Leading the industry in innovative commercial and industrial fencing projects, from high-security military bases to customized enclosures. Century Security Solutions : Offering modern, reliable security solutions designed for commercial operational efficiency and future-proof perimeter safety for commercial enterprises.

