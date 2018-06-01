Century Wins Housing Award For Affordable Development At 48th Annual Los Angeles Architectural Awards

Anchor Place, Century's fifth phase of campus development, provides 120 permanent supportive homes for homeless veterans and homeless families. Located at the foot of River Avenue, the mixed population LEED-certified development expands upon Century's permanent supportive housing offerings while providing extensive service and amenity space.

The Anchor Place development coupled with the social hall renovation and transit infrastructure improvements to River Avenue creates a hub for activity on campus, aiding access to vital services and job centers while creating a more pedestrian friendly environment. Together, these developments will provide Century's Villages at Cabrillo and its 1,500 residents with a built environment that is conducive to the transformation they seek: health & wellness, personal development and restoration of hope.

"This year we received over 275 submissions in 23 design categories, representing a historic number of high quality projects," said Mary Leslie, President of the Los Angeles Business Council. "Congratulations to this year's exceptional and diverse winners."

This year boasted an especially competitive pool of applicants, with 54 winning projects awarded by the LABC. From brick and mortar retail transformed into creative office environments, to mixed use developments and the tallest new building west of the Mississippi, the project winners reflect a city in transition demanding new, innovative ideas from the architectural community.

The keynote address was delivered by Joshua Ramus, Founding Principal of REX and widely regarded as one of the industry's most promising young architects.

This year's grand prize was presented by Culver City Mayor Thomas Small to Vespartine, a pioneering new restaurant featuring a world-renowned chef and breathtaking structural design. The eye-catching building, clad with a curving steel and glass façade, creates a unique and memorable dining experience.

