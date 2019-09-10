CenturyLink Acquires Video Delivery Innovator Streamroot

MONROE, La., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), has acquired privately held Streamroot Inc., a leading provider of disruptive technology, to improve video and static content delivery within bandwidth constrained areas. The acquisition represents another step in CenturyLink's commitment to innovation as a leader in content delivery network (CDN) and Edge Compute services.

"Streamroot brings a data driven approach to improving the user experience, particularly during peak internet traffic hours. Streamroot's customers have chosen peer assisted and multi-CDN approaches to gain an advantage over their competition when serving popular, high quality content to large audiences globally," said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president, global internet and content delivery services, CenturyLink. "This technology and the team that invented it are crucial to helping us enable high-quality viewing experiences, especially within hard to serve markets."

Streamroot's disruptive content delivery models enable connected consumer devices such as smart phones, tablets, computers, set-top consoles and smart TVs to participate in the serving of premium content through a secure and private mesh delivery. By incorporating consumer devices into this edge-based delivery architecture, CenturyLink believes its customers will be able to achieve performance otherwise not feasible with conventional CDN delivery methods. This hybrid delivery approach for over-the-top (OTT) video streaming is anticipated to allow content consumers to enjoy a higher quality user experience.

"Streamroot and CenturyLink share a vision to improve the user experience with rich media content by utilizing edge computing and data science," said Pierre-Louis Theron, CEO of Streamroot. "We believe joining forces with CenturyLink will accelerate our ability to innovate for the benefit of our customers, internet users and network operators across the globe."

Transaction Details

CenturyLink acquired Streamroot on Sept. 6, 2019. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

