CenturyLink Commits Additional Funding to Provide Computers for Students and Families

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCs for People is uniquely positioned during this unprecedented time to help low-income individuals obtain affordable technology. CenturyLink is furthering education through technology by making computers more accessible to students and families for home learning, access to telehealth, and more with a $50,000 donation to PCs for People.

"In our new reality of remote learning and work, access to technology is essential for students and families. PCs for People has been working to close the digital inclusion gap since 1998 and, right now, this work is more important than ever. Through a partnership with CenturyLink, we will be able to impact thousands of individuals by accessing the technology they need to shape their futures" - Alejandro Dopico, PCs for People Executive Director, Colorado.

Individuals and families can order the low-cost computers for $20 each and have them shipped directly to their home at no additional cost. To be eligible you must meet PCs for People's eligibility requirements, provide documentation, and live in a market served by CenturyLink. To apply for assistance please go to PCs for People - CenturyLink or call or call (651) 354-2552.

"Equitable access to technology is essential across the nation. We are proud to provide this donation to support PCs for People and are encouraged by the work they are doing to ensure families and students have access to low-cost computer equipment." said Stephanie Calhoun, CenturyLink vice president, talent management. "We look forward to our continued long-term partnership to ensure our students are provided the necessary equipment to be successful in the classroom – whatever that classroom may look like."

Computer packages include:

17" monitor, desktop unit, keyboard, webcam, mouse, power cords, Windows 10, Wi-Fi adapter, LibreOffice, antivirus software, and 1-year hardware warranty.

To support current social distancing requirements, CenturyLink is also covering the cost of shipping so individuals and families can have their computers shipped directly to their home.

CenturyLink has been a long-time partner of PCs for People. The company has recycled over 300 computers and 1,000+ pounds of e-waste using PCs for People's secure IT Asset Disposition and recycling services.

About PCs for People

Since 1998, PCs for People has been a driving force behind digital inclusion efforts across the US. We are a self-sustainable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is a national leader in digital inclusion. Our mission is to give low-income individuals access to computers, internet, digital literacy, and ongoing technology support. Guided by strong leadership and a dedicated team, we have provided computers to over 115,000 people, 96,000 have access to mobile internet, and recycled millions of pounds of electronics. https://www.pcsforpeople.org/

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

