CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

MONROE, La., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable March 22, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2019.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

