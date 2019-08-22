CenturyLink Drives IT Agility and Edge Computing with Major Upgrades to the CenturyLink Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation

MONROE, La., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For organizations seeking to gain greater IT agility, edge computing is emerging as a necessity that bridges the "compute divide" between on-premises IT and the public cloud core. Today, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is announcing a major step in linking public cloud efficiencies to private cloud and edge-connected computing solutions.

CenturyLink is announcing five major enhancements to CenturyLink® Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) at VMworld 2019 in San Francisco

CenturyLink is announcing five major enhancements to CenturyLink® Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) at VMworld 2019 in San Francisco. These new upgrades, which come on the heels of CenturyLink's recent announcement of edge compute services, enable businesses to expand their use of distributed compute resources while maintaining the reliability, security, and performance of dedicated software-defined infrastructure. The latest enhancements include:

Expansion to numerous third-party data centers globally – CenturyLink Private Cloud on VCF can be deployed to over 2,200 network-connected private and public data centers globally, plus to the recently announced 100-plus edge computing locations to be embedded within the CenturyLink fiber network. This increased level of edge flexibility will provide low-latency computing solutions to within milliseconds in CenturyLink's global network reach.

– CenturyLink Private Cloud on VCF can be deployed to over 2,200 network-connected private and public data centers globally, plus to the recently announced 100-plus edge computing locations to be embedded within the CenturyLink fiber network. This increased level of edge flexibility will provide low-latency computing solutions to within milliseconds in CenturyLink's global network reach. Support for VMware Enterprise PKS – The service now provides enterprise-grade monitoring and management of container solutions for production workloads.

– The service now provides enterprise-grade monitoring and management of container solutions for production workloads. Support for VMware HCX Migration and Hybridity Tool – VMware HCX is now the migration tool of choice for extending, migrating and integrating environments together when customers are implementing design updates, architecture changes, or logical migrations across CenturyLink's VMware portfolio.

– VMware HCX is now the migration tool of choice for extending, migrating and integrating environments together when customers are implementing design updates, architecture changes, or logical migrations across CenturyLink's VMware portfolio. Support for Caveonix RiskForesight™ – RiskForesight addresses the need for continuous compliance and cybersecurity through real-time visibility into workloads, proactive risk management, compliance monitoring, and policy enforcement. With RiskForesight, our highly regulated industry customers can now detect, predict, and act on cyber threats and compliance issues.

– RiskForesight addresses the need for continuous compliance and cybersecurity through real-time visibility into workloads, proactive risk management, compliance monitoring, and policy enforcement. With RiskForesight, our highly regulated industry customers can now detect, predict, and act on cyber threats and compliance issues. Support for 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable CPUs – The service is standardized on 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly code-named "Cascade Lake") which provide better performance and efficiency from previous generation and integrate new features such as Intel® Deep Learning Boost for AI inference acceleration, as well as the latest Intel® Optane™ Solid State Drives.

"These latest upgrades are great examples of CenturyLink's innovation to give our customers more ways to tap into the power of the software-defined data center and our robust global network," said Paul Savill, senior vice president, product management, CenturyLink. "For workloads that don't fit cleanly into a public cloud environment, or workloads that require greater proximity to the network edge, our private cloud portfolio enables the enterprise to address these use cases with agility and efficiency."

CenturyLink, a VMware Premier Cloud Provider Partner, is a Global Diamond Sponsor at VMworld 2019. The company is among a select group of VMware Cloud Verified partners.

CenturyLink Private Cloud is available in 41 hosting locations on four continents. Integration of CenturyLink Private Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation with CenturyLink® Cloud Application Manager enables a single pane of glass for ongoing monitoring, automation, and support for mission-critical business workloads.

Key Facts

CenturyLink runs one of the world's largest VMware management practices for enterprise and government clients that delivers critical applications over CenturyLink's robust and secure global network.

Additional Resources

To learn more about CenturyLink's private cloud offering: https://www.ctl.io/centurylink-private-cloud-on-vmware-cloud-foundation/

For more information on CenturyLink's partnership with VMware, visit: CenturyLink.com/vmware

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers located in more than 60 countries. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

