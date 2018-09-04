MONROE, La., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) access and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services market, Frost & Sullivan recognized CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE : CTL ) with its 2018 Growth Excellence Leadership award.

CenturyLink earns acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for voice solutions; company honored with 2018 Growth Excellence Leadership award for VoIP access and SIP trunking services.

"With a comprehensive portfolio of services and the ability to create custom solutions to address varying business needs, CenturyLink has shown it can deliver the value its customers need and expect. We believe the provider remains well positioned for future growth," stated Michael Brandenburg, information and communication technologies analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan identified several factors driving CenturyLink's success, including significant growth in the VoIP access and SIP trunking services market through a highly effective merger strategy and carefully considered product integration approach. The company was also recognized for having one of the most diverse communications products and services portfolios in the industry.

"This award recognition by Frost & Sullivan validates our efforts to deliver simple communications solutions with sophisticated capabilities that meet our customers ever-changing needs, all while maintaining a high level of service," said Thuy Ha, vice president, voice and real-time communications, CenturyLink. "We remain focused on helping our customers maximize their current IT investments, while identifying opportunities to integrate new technologies that can help improve operational effectiveness and support the evolving needs of an increasingly agile workforce."

Key Facts

CenturyLink offers a wide range of communications solutions including business VoIP, UCaaS, SIP trunking, hosted contact center offerings and a full range of UC&C services.

CenturyLink received Frost & Sullivan's 2016 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Leadership award, as well as the Product Line Strategy Leadership award for VoIP access and SIP trunking in 2015 and 2016 (as Level 3 Communications).

In 2018, Frost & Sullivan also recognized CenturyLink with the following awards:

Asia Pacific Hybrid IT Service Provider of the Year: http://news.centurylink.com/2018-08-19-Frost-Sullivan-names-CenturyLink-as-Asia-Pacifics-top-Hybrid-IT-Service-Provider-for-fourth-consecutive-year



Product Leadership for hybrid cloud management platforms: http://news.centurylink.com/2018-01-23-Frost-Sullivan-recognizes-CenturyLink-as-the-product-leader-in-hybrid-cloud-management-platforms-for-its-innovative-Cloud-Application-Manager-platform

Additional Resources

For more information on CenturyLink's voice and communications solutions, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/business/voice.html

Learn how to keep enterprise conversations going with SIP: http://www.centurylink.com/business/enterprise/blog/thinkgig/centurylink-voice-complete-keep-enterprise-conversations-going-sip/

Discover how to transform communications with VoIP: http://www.centurylink.com/business/enterprise/blog/thinkgig/it-professionals-weigh-voip/

About CenturyLink



CenturyLink (NYSE : CTL ) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Media Contact:



Courtney Morton



801-238-0228



courtney.morton@centurylink.com

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

