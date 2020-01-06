CenturyLink Engage™ Simplifies Cloud Communications for Business

MONROE, La., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses need an easy, intuitive way to connect with customers, prospects, and each other virtually anywhere, anytime, and in any way to help drive growth and innovation. To help small to medium-sized businesses looking to reduce overhead and move voice and collaboration services to the cloud with a simplified experience, CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) has expanded its portfolio of voice and real-time communication services to include CenturyLink Engage.

CenturyLink Engage offers:

80+ features, including advanced call routing, audio, video, Instant Messaging, file sharing collaboration and access to call centers.

An option to bring your own internet or bundle with CenturyLink internet, optimized to deliver cloud and real-time communications applications and services.

A satisfaction program that allows businesses to terminate service at any time with no early termination fees, regardless of agreement type.

"CenturyLink's new Engage service allows customers to bring their own Internet, but also offers the option to optimize performance by using the service over the CenturyLink network," said Amy Lind, Research Manager at IDC. "CenturyLink also allows users to mix and match the connectivity, which can be advantageous for customers with multiple locations in different cities."

CenturyLink Engage includes a softphone app for PC, tablet and smartphones. IP phones are optional, and customers can bring their own compatible phones. CenturyLink Engage also provides customers with an optional online directory listing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integration and other add-on tools to enhance value.

"CenturyLink Engage delivers simple, flexible cloud calling and collaboration with an exceptional user experience," said Adam Saenger, VP of networking solutions at CenturyLink. "When paired with our network connectivity, the customer experience is further enhanced because cloud and business applications depend on network scale and performance. The CenturyLink network has the speed, scale and reliability designed to optimize critical, real-time applications such as CenturyLink Engage. These capabilities are just another way we are creating value for our small and medium business customers."

CenturyLink is committed to being the trusted advisor that helps companies transform their inefficient communications so they can focus on growing their business and delivering an enhanced experience to their customers.

CenturyLink Engage is available to CenturyLink Channel Partner Program members as part of the voice and unified communications portfolio.

Key Facts

CenturyLink Engage is available to business customers in all 50 states, with plans for international expansion.

Customers can buy online or request sales assistance.

Provisioning and support are designed to deliver optimized internet service configurations if purchased from CenturyLink.

Additional Resources

For more information on services available to small business customers, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/small-business

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

