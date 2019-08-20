CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses

MONROE, La., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to ongoing survey data from industry analyst firm IDC, cost control is a top business priority for small businesses. In an effort to help small business owners more easily plan for monthly expenses, CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) has expanded its CenturyLink SIMPLE for Business™ portfolio of prepaid services to include SIMPLE Internet + Digital Phone. This bundled service includes:

Internet speeds up to 140 Mbps.

Digital phone service with unlimited nationwide calling, instant messaging, video conferencing and file sharing.

Convenient online ordering with a credit card.

Pay as you go pricing with no term commitment required.

A consistent monthly service rate to help manage monthly expenses.

"In listening to our customers, they wanted us to be easier to do business with. When we launched SIMPLE, our goal was to provide our small business customers with services that are easy to purchase and offer simplified pricing," said Lisa Miller, president, wholesale, indirect, and small and medium enterprise, CenturyLink. "With the CenturyLink SIMPLE service expansion, we can deliver business-critical internet and voice solutions to small business owners for the same price each month to help with budgeting."

To activate CenturyLink SIMPLE Internet + Digital Phone, small business leaders can visit: https://www.centurylink.com/simplewithphone to check availability in their area and order.

"Small businesses will benefit greatly from a service that allows them to control costs with a predictable monthly bill for internet and phone services," stated Shari Lava, research director for small and medium business, IDC. "Internet and voice services are core critical technologies for small business owners where unexpected charges can take a toll."

Key Facts

CenturyLink SIMPLE for Small Business launched in 2018.

CenturyLink SIMPLE Internet + Digital Phone is available to more than 2.8 million small business customers across the United States .

. CenturyLink SIMPLE Internet service requires the purchase or lease of an advanced modem.

Digital Phone service may require voice activation fees.

Service can be stopped at any time with no termination fees.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers located in more than 60 countries. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

