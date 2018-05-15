CenturyLink Foundation awards $1.4 million in technology grants across 34 states

The Teachers and Technology program, which has awarded nearly $11 million since its inception, awards grants of up to $5,000 per project to schools in CenturyLink's local service and corporate locations on behalf of pre-K through 12th grade teachers who have developed plans to innovatively implement technology in their classrooms.

"CenturyLink recognizes the importance of introducing young people to science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, concepts to better prepare them for successful careers," said Sondra Smith, CenturyLink director of corporate social responsibility (CSR). "STEM competencies help prepare students to be critical thinkers, persevere through challenges to achieve success, communicate and collaborate across real and perceived barriers, and solve complex problems."

Across the United States, more than 1,900 grant applications were submitted to the grants program and 337 were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project.

The CenturyLink Teachers and Technology program, which began in 2008, has awarded nearly $11 million to technology-based learning projects to date.

CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.

CenturyLink improves the lives of our customers by connecting them to the power of the digital world. CenturyLink extends this vision through the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to contributing to endeavors that improve the well-being and overall quality of life for people throughout CenturyLink's communities. Named after CenturyLink's founder Clarke M. Williams, the Foundation is endowed by CenturyLink to support community initiatives that encourage our employees to use their time, talents and resources to strengthen the communities in which they live and work.

