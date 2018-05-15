CenturyLink Foundation awards $1.4 million in technology grants across 34 states

Thousands of students prepare for the future with 21st Century STEM learning concepts

MONROE, La., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance educational opportunities across the country, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is awarding $1.4 million to fund more than 330 projects as part of the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation's 2017-2018 Teachers and Technology grant program.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8238353-centurylink-stem-teachers-technology-grants/

LeAnn Nixon of White Oak Elementary School in Edenton, North Carolina, received a grant for $4,523 for her project titled “Lights! iPad! Action! Produce!” through the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s Teachers and Technology grant program. Students will plan and produce live stream productions integrating iPads, wireless microphones and a green screen live streaming app. They will incorporate their activities into reading, math, science, social studies and, in the future, cultural arts. In the photo are Fred Womble - CenturyLink Manager of Regional Operations, LeAnn Nixon, Sheila Evans - White Oak Principal, and Larry Mathiot - CenturyLink Public Policy Manager.
Russia (Ohio) Local School Principal, Brian Hogan, CenturyLink’s Herb Cavanah and Todd White with Science teacher Eric Sullenberger accepting a Teachers and Technology grant award from CenturyLink to build his project, Digital Data Collection for Physics.
The Teachers and Technology program, which has awarded nearly $11 million since its inception, awards grants of up to $5,000 per project to schools in CenturyLink's local service and corporate locations on behalf of pre-K through 12th grade teachers who have developed plans to innovatively implement technology in their classrooms.

"CenturyLink recognizes the importance of introducing young people to science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, concepts to better prepare them for successful careers," said Sondra Smith, CenturyLink director of corporate social responsibility (CSR). "STEM competencies help prepare students to be critical thinkers, persevere through challenges to achieve success, communicate and collaborate across real and perceived barriers, and solve complex problems."

Key Facts

  • Across the United States, more than 1,900 grant applications were submitted to the grants program and 337 were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project.
  • The CenturyLink Teachers and Technology program, which began in 2008, has awarded nearly $11 million to technology-based learning projects to date.
  • CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.

About the CenturyLink Foundation
CenturyLink improves the lives of our customers by connecting them to the power of the digital world. CenturyLink extends this vision through the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to contributing to endeavors that improve the well-being and overall quality of life for people throughout CenturyLink's communities. Named after CenturyLink's founder Clarke M. Williams, the Foundation is endowed by CenturyLink to support community initiatives that encourage our employees to use their time, talents and resources to strengthen the communities in which they live and work.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-foundation-awards-1-4-million-in-technology-grants-across-34-states-300648382.html

