CenturyLink helps connect customers to Google Cloud globally

The pace of change in today's business environment is rapid, and the ability to respond quickly to market demands is critical. Companies today are connecting to cloud services, such as Google Cloud, to innovate faster. Flexible networking options allow businesses to scale on demand, pay for what they use, and achieve IT agility.

Google Cloud Partner Interconnect is a new product in the Google Cloud Interconnect family. Last September, Google announced Dedicated Interconnect, which provides higher-speed and lower cost connectivity than VPN and has become the go-to solution to connect on-premise data centers with the cloud.

"Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments," said John Veizades, product manager, Google Cloud. "Together with CenturyLink, we are making it easier for customers to extend their on-prem infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."

"We're excited to support Google Cloud Partner Interconnect," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of core network services, CenturyLink. "This enables us to give customers more connectivity options as they continue their journeys leveraging cloud. As a trusted network provider, CenturyLink is focused on delivering a network experience that matches users' cloud experience."

CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions provide businesses with a network as flexible and agile as the cloud, easily linking cloud environments over private and secure connections. CenturyLink's global reach and extensive, high-performing connectivity options are designed to meet today's hybrid cloud and multi-cloud business requirements. Real-time enhanced visibility and dynamic network controls offer users an enhanced network experience. Cloud Connect features a global reach and extensive Layer 1, 2 and 3 connectivity options.

Key Facts

Cloud Connect Solutions offer:

Improved performance – Enterprises can deliver cloud-based, mission-critical apps quickly and without interruption



Enhanced security – Private connections, bolstered by CenturyLink's portfolio of security services, help minimize cyber threats



Increased agility – Enterprises can scale up to their network and bandwidth requirements on demand.

Additional Resources

See more info on CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions.

See how CenturyLink delivers additional value with IT consulting and managed services expertise.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

