CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

MONROE, La., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that the company is the first Cisco alliance partner to secure certifications for all cloud and managed DNA services based on the Cisco Meraki platform. CenturyLink's services were tested and validated for the ability to deliver the highest levels of performance against certification criteria.

Learn how enterprises can harness the power of Cisco Meraki:

http://www.centurylink.com/business/enterprise/blog/thinkgig/success-simplification-harnessing-power-cisco-meraki/?search=meraki

CenturyLink is first to secure certifications for all cloud and managed DNA services based on the Cisco Meraki platform, validating the highest levels of performance.

"These new certifications demonstrate CenturyLink's commitment and expertise around Cisco designs and architectures," said Thuy Ha, vice president, voice and real-time communications, CenturyLink. "We will continue to leverage our deep expertise in networking, communications and managed services to deliver Meraki solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers."

CenturyLink's Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki solution enables enterprise customers to more efficiently deploy and monitor Wi-Fi networks, wireless, phone, video surveillance and security services through a single administrative dashboard, helping deliver an improved customer experience.

"IT has never been more important for businesses, and with these certifications, CenturyLink customers can be confident that their Meraki-powered services have been validated and are ready to handle the IT and business challenges of today and tomorrow," said Ben Fallon, senior director of global channels at Cisco Meraki. "Cisco Meraki values its relationships with top tier service providers, and we look forward to continued success with CenturyLink."

Key Facts

CenturyLink's seven Cisco Powered designations cover metro Ethernet, managed security (firewall), cloud managed SD-WAN, cloud managed security, cloud managed access, Cisco Flex SP and Unified Communications as a Service based on Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution.

CenturyLink is a Cisco Gold Partner and a Cloud and Managed Services Master Partner worldwide, a validation of the value CenturyLink delivers to customers through operational expertise, architecture knowledge, delivery and back-end support of Cisco technologies.

CenturyLink offers two solutions based on Cisco Meraki technology: CenturyLink Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki and CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi.

Additional Resources

For more detail on CenturyLink Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki, visit: http://www.centurylink.com/business/managed-services/secure-wi-fi-networking.html

For more information on CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi, visit: http://www.centurylink.com/business/networking/business-wifi.html

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

