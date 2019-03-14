CenturyLink Is The First Vendor To Receive Authority To Operate Under GSA's EIS Contract

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced today that it is the first supplier to receive an authority to operate (ATO) under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services.

"We're excited to be the first vendor to receive an ATO on EIS so we can immediately help federal agencies jumpstart their IT modernization plans and use the latest technology to carry out their missions more efficiently," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, strategic government. "For example, agencies that have already issued EIS RFPs can now start awarding EIS task orders."

EIS is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) program that serves as the follow-on to GSA's Networx, WITS3 and regional telecommunications services contracts.

GSA announced that it plans to extend the transition deadline from 2020 to 2023 to give federal agencies more time to successfully transition from legacy contracts like Networx to EIS.

CenturyLink is one of the few government contractors that offers agencies the choice to acquire IT services through its GSA IT Schedule 70, Networx Universal and Enterprise, WITS3, Connections II, EIS and Alliant 2 contracts.

By supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its modern carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions.

Key Facts

CenturyLink received ATO under GSA's 10-year, $50 billion Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) program, which is a multiple-award, IDIQ program that federal agencies can use to buy customizable hardware, software and IT solutions as a package.

Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) program, which is a multiple-award, IDIQ program that federal agencies can use to buy customizable hardware, software and IT solutions as a package. EIS gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

CenturyLink is ranked No. 29 on Washington Technology's 2018 Top 100 list of federal government IT contractors.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

