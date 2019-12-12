CenturyLink Leads Wi-Fi 6 Transition for Broadband Subscribers

MONROE, La., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of connected devices per person is expected to exceed 13 by 2022, according to the Cisco Visual Networking Index. To meet that growth, CenturyLink, Inc . (NYSE: CTL), in collaboration with Intel, has developed an enhanced gateway to bring in-home gigabit connections to subscribers with managed network capabilities and embedded security.

The CenturyLink next-generation gateway uses Intel's Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ technology to deliver gigabit speeds and provides significant improvements in latency for gaming and video-intensive applications over Wi-Fi 5. The technology also enables best-in-class performance on new PCs powered by Intel® Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ and increases data capacity to enable ultra-responsive video streaming with fiber gigabit network connections that are nearly three times faster.

"Every year connected homes face the challenge of powering more devices and keeping up with emerging technology, so it's important for consumers to have a powerful gateway enhanced with the latest Wi-Fi capabilities," said Andrew Dugan, CenturyLink chief technology officer. "We've worked closely with Intel as we developed this dynamic Wi-Fi 6 gateway, designed to meet the growing demands for premium home connectivity and provide faster connections with embedded security features that enhance performance and protect customer data."

The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway will lead the way by enabling the connected home with the latest technology so as new wireless devices enter the market, customers are ready with a high-performing network that helps transmit information more quickly and efficiently, delivers faster speeds and provides more responsive connections in device-packed homes.

"Wi-Fi 6 is designed for our ultra-connected lifestyles and is one of the biggest achievements in connectivity during the last decade," said Weng Kuan Tan, vice president and general manager of Intel's Connected Home Division. "CenturyLink's new gateway with Intel's Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ technology delivers consumers a premium home Wi-Fi experience and makes it possible to manage the unique needs of a growing number of connected devices in the home."

The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway will be available to consumers in early 2020.

Key Facts

The CenturyLink Wi-Fi 6 gateway package will include:

Embedded cyber security for all connected devices



Managed network services



Parental controls

Wi-Fi 6 delivers:

Up to 75% lower latency



Nearly 3 times faster connectivity



Up to 4 times greater data capacity when compared to Wi-Fi 5



Extended battery life of in-home devices

Currently in the U.S., there are approximately eight networked devices per person, a number expected to exceed 13 per person by 2022 according to the Cisco Visual Networking Index 2018.

By 2030, the average person will own 15 smart-connected devices according to Martechadvisor.Com.

