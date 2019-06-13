CenturyLink Makes Major Investment in New Miami Network Gateway

MONROE, La., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading technology company, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is making a significant investment to expand its network in the South Florida market. Located in Miami – the gateway to Latin America – the new facility will also help the company serve the skyrocketing demand for enterprise services in Latin America, as well as from South Florida organizations doing business there.

The expansion includes a new network gateway, to manage the flow of internet and data traffic on CenturyLink's robust global network, and a state-of-the-art, high-efficiency data center. Together, they will help drive IT agility for South Florida and Latin American customers for years to come.

"CenturyLink is committed to providing our business and government customers with world-class network and technology services. This expansion enables us to grow our capabilities in South Florida and Latin America and position our customers at the vanguard of the digital transformation age," said Andre Rodriguez, CenturyLink general manager for the South Florida market. "The new gateway will also support the evolution and simplification of CenturyLink's product portfolio as well as our vision to become our customers' trusted connection to the networked world."

Gateway Facility Highlights

The new CenturyLink gateway will be housed in a 98,000-plus sq. ft. building on 22nd Street. Located in a 500-year flood zone and sitting on one of the highest points in the city, the site is approximately one mile from a network access point (where different sections of the internet's high-speed backbone network are connected) and will also connect to three long-haul fiber routes.

Furthermore, the gateway will connect to nearby sub-sea landing stations, which provide access to sub-sea communications cables, and a large colocation facility that serves Latin America.

Initial design began in May, shortly after the purchase of the property, and construction is anticipated to begin in September. CenturyLink expects to begin moving infrastructure into the building in summer 2020. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for next year.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

