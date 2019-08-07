CenturyLink Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

MONROE, La., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"The ongoing expansion of our network capabilities and fiber reach, including our recent deployment of the world's largest ultra-low-loss fiber network, speaks to the core of who CenturyLink is: the world's best and most scalable fiber provider," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of CenturyLink. "Along with our investments for growth, we remain focused on profitable revenue, while digitally transforming the company through improvement in customer experience and streamlining operations for employees. These transformation efforts are paying off as we see ongoing improvement in bottom line metrics, delivering another solid quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and Free Cash Flow growth."

Total revenue was $5.58 billion for the second quarter 2019, compared to $5.90 billion for the second quarter 2018.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.35 for the second quarter 2019, compared to $0.27 for second quarter 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2019 was $0.34 compared to $0.26 per share for the second quarter in 2018, excluding the aggregate benefits of Integration and Transformation Costs and the Special Items of $2 million and $10 million, respectively.

Financial Results

Metric Second

Quarter

Second

Quarter

($ in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

International and Global Accounts $ 902

903

Enterprise 1,505

1,523

Small and Medium Business 736

819

Wholesale 1,018

1,116

Consumer 1,417

1,541

Total Revenue $ 5,578

5,902

Cost of Services and Products 2,446

2,730

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 960

1,115

Share-based Compensation Expenses 43

54

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2,215

2,111

Adjusted EBITDA, Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items(1), (2) 2,269

2,271

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 39.7%

35.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items(1), (2) 40.7%

38.5%

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,701

1,582

Capital Expenditures 800

771

Unlevered Cash Flow(1) 1,468

1,377

Unlevered Cash Flow, Excluding Cash Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items(1), (3) 1,523

1,485

Free Cash Flow(1) 901

811

Free Cash Flow, Excluding Cash Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items(1), (3) 956

919

Net Income 371

292

Net Income, Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items(4) 369

282

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted 0.35

0.27

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted, Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items(4) 0.34

0.26

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) - Diluted 1,072.8

1,068.8





(1) See the attached schedules for definitions of non-GAAP metrics and reconciliation to GAAP figures. (2) Excludes (i) $54 million of integration and transformation costs and special items for the second quarter of 2019 and (ii) $160 million of integration costs and special items for the second quarter of 2018. (3) Excludes cash paid (i) for integration and transformation costs and special items of $55 million for the second quarter of 2019, and (ii) for integration costs and special items of $108 million for the second quarter of 2018. (4) Excludes the aggregate benefits of (i) $2 million of integration and transformation costs and special items for the second quarter of 2019 and (ii) $10 million of integration costs and special items for the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue Second

Quarter First

Quarter QoQ

Percent Second

Quarter YoY

Percent ($ in millions) 2019 2019 Change 2018 Change By Business Unit









International and Global Accounts $ 902 891 1% 903 —% Enterprise 1,505 1,523 (1)% 1,523 (1)% Small and Medium Business 736 755 (3)% 819 (10)% Wholesale 1,018 1,037 (2)% 1,116 (9)% Consumer 1,417 1,441 (2)% 1,541 (8)% Total Revenue $ 5,578 5,647 (1)% 5,902 (5)%

Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow, excluding integration and transformation costs and special items, was $956 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $919 million in the second quarter 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, CenturyLink had cash and cash equivalents of $410 million.

2019 Business Outlook

"For the first half of 2019, we are pleased with our cost transformation and de-leveraging efforts," said Neel Dev, CenturyLink's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We remain focused on our bottom line performance and based on our results so far this year, we are reiterating our full year 2019 financial outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 to $9.2 billion and Free Cash Flow of $3.1 to $3.4 billion."

Metric (1), (2) 2019 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA $9.00 to $9.20 billion Free Cash Flow $3.10 billion to $3.40 billion Dividends (3)(4) $1.095 billion Free Cash Flow after Dividends(4) $2.005 billion to $2.305 billion GAAP Interest Expense $2.100 billion Cash Interest $2.05 to $2.10 billion Capital Expenditures $3.50 billion to $3.80 billion Depreciation and Amortization $4.75 to $4.85 billion Non-cash Compensation Expense $210 million Cash Income Taxes $100 million Full Year Effective Income Tax Rate ~25%



(1) See the attached schedules for definitions of non-GAAP metrics and reconciliation to GAAP figures. (2) Outlook measures in this release and the accompanying schedules (i) exclude integration and transformation costs, (ii) exclude the effects of special items, future changes in our operating or capital allocation plans, unforeseen changes in regulation, laws or litigation, and other unforeseen events or circumstances impacting our financial performance and (iii) speak only as of August 7, 2019. See "Forward Looking Statements" below. (3) Dividends is defined as dividends paid as disclosed in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Assumes payment of dividends at the rate of $1.00 per share per year, based on the number of shares outstanding on June 30, 2019. Payments of all dividends are at the discretion of the board of directors. (4) Updated from original outlook provided on CenturyLink's 4Q18 earnings call on Feb. 13, 2019. Outlook for Dividends is now $1.095 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $1.075 billion; outlook for Free Cash Flow after Dividends is now $2.005 billion to $2.305 billion, compared to previous outlook of $2.025 billion to $2.325 billion; outlook for Depreciation and Amortization is now $4.75 to $4.85 billion, compared to previous outlook of $4.90 to $5.10 billion.

Investor Call

CenturyLink's management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 7, 2019. The conference call will be streamed live over CenturyLink's website at ir.centurylink.com. Additional information regarding second quarter 2019 results, including the presentation management will review during the conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations website prior to the call. If you are unable to join the call via the Web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5643 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1200 (International).

A telephone replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2019, and ending November 5, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 21926385. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on our website beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2019 and ending November 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers located in more than 60 countries. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience.

Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release and other of our oral or written statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws, and are subject to the "safe harbor" protections thereunder. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the effects of competition from a wide variety of competitive providers, including decreased demand for our traditional wireline service offerings and increased pricing pressures; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make our products less desirable or obsolete; our ability to attain our key operating imperatives, including simplifying and consolidating our network, simplifying and automating our service support systems, strengthening our relationships with customers and attaining projected cost savings; our ability to safeguard our network, and to avoid the adverse impact on our business from possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, equipment breakage or similar events impacting our network or the availability and quality of our services; the effects of ongoing changes in the regulation of the communications industry, including the outcome of regulatory or judicial proceedings relating to intercarrier compensation, interconnection obligations, special access, universal service, broadband deployment, data protection and net neutrality; our ability to effectively adjust to changes in the communications industry and changes in the composition of our markets and product mix; possible changes in the demand for our products and services, including our ability to effectively respond to increased demand for high-speed data transmission services; our ability to successfully maintain the quality and profitability of our existing product and service offerings and to introduce profitable new offerings on a timely and cost-effective basis; our ability to generate cash flows sufficient to fund our financial commitments and objectives, including our capital expenditures, operating costs, debt repayments, dividends, pension contributions and other benefits payments; changes in our operating plans, corporate strategies, dividend payment plans or other capital allocation plans, whether based upon changes in our cash flows, cash requirements, financial performance, financial position, market conditions or otherwise; our ability to effectively retain and hire key personnel and to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements on reasonable terms without work stoppages; the negative impact of increases in the costs of our pension, health, post-employment or other benefits, including those caused by changes in markets, interest rates, mortality rates, demographics or regulations; adverse changes in our access to credit markets on favorable terms, whether caused by changes in our financial position, lower debt credit ratings, unstable markets or otherwise; our ability to meet the terms and conditions of our debt obligations, including our ability to make transfers of cash in compliance therewith; our ability to maintain favorable relations with our key business partners, suppliers, vendors, landlords and financial institutions; our ability to collect our receivables from financially troubled customers; our ability to use our net operating loss carry forwards in the amounts projected; any adverse developments in legal or regulatory proceedings involving us; changes in tax, communications, pension, healthcare or other laws or regulations, in governmental support programs, or in general government funding levels; the effects of changes in accounting policies, practices or assumptions, including changes that could potentially require future impairment charges; the effects of adverse weather, terrorism or other natural or man-made disasters; adverse effects of material weaknesses or any other significant deficiencies identified in our internal controls over financial reporting; the effects of more general factors such as changes in interest rates, in exchange rates, in operating costs, in public policy, in the views of financial analysts or in general market, labor, economic or geo-political conditions; and other risks referenced from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in our SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about our intentions contained in any of our forward-looking statements reflects our intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and our assumptions as of such date. We may change our intentions, strategies or plans without notice at any time and for any reason.

Reconciliation to GAAP

This release includes certain non-GAAP historical and forward-looking financial measures, including but not limited to Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, unlevered cash flow, and adjustments to GAAP and non-GAAP measures to exclude the effect of integration and transformation costs and special items. In addition to providing key metrics for management to evaluate the company's performance, we believe these measurements assist investors in their understanding of period-to-period operating performance and in identifying historical and prospective trends.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial schedules. Reconciliation of additional non-GAAP historical financial measures that may be discussed during the call described above, along with further descriptions of non-GAAP financial measures, will be available in the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.ir.centurylink.com. Non-GAAP measures are not presented to be replacements or alternatives to the GAAP measures, and investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not in substitution for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. CenturyLink may present or calculate its non-GAAP measures differently from other companies.

CenturyLink, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)

































Three months ended

June 30,

Increase /

(decrease)

Six months ended

June 30,

Increase /

(decrease)





2019

2018



2019

2018



























OPERATING REVENUE

$ 5,578



5,902



(5)%

11,225



11,847



(5)%



























OPERATING EXPENSES

























Cost of services and products

2,446



2,730



(10)%

4,966



5,533



(10)%

Selling, general and administrative

960



1,115



(14)%

1,892



2,224



(15)%

Depreciation and amortization

1,196



1,290



(7)%

2,384



2,573



(7)%

Goodwill impairment

—



—



nm

6,506



—



nm

Total operating expenses

4,602



5,135



(10)%

15,748



10,330



52%



























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

976



767



27%

(4,523)



1,517



nm

























OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME



























Interest expense

(518)



(546)



(5)%

(1,041)



(1,081)



(4)%

Other income, net

44



16



175%

39



37



5%

Income tax (expense) benefit

(131)



55



nm

(269)



(66)



nm NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 371



292



27%

(5,794)



407



nm BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ 0.35



0.27



30%

(5.41)



0.38



nm DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ 0.35



0.27



30%

(5.41)



0.38



nm



























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic

1,071,341



1,064,711



1%

1,070,110

1,064,663



1%

Diluted

1,072,813



1,068,819



—%

1,070,110

1,068,414



—%

























DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.25



0.54



(54)%

0.50



1.08



(54)%



























Exclude: integration and transformation costs and special items(1)

(2)



(10)



(80)%

6,523



137



nm

























NET INCOME EXCLUDING INTEGRATION AND TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 369



282



31%

729



544



34%

























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING INTEGRATION AND TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 0.34



0.26



31%

0.68



0.51



33%



(1) Excludes the integration and transformation costs and special items described under the heading Non-GAAP Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, net of the income tax effect thereof.

nm - Percentages greater than 200% and comparisons between positive and negative values are considered not meaningful.

CenturyLink, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 410



488

Restricted cash 3



4

Other current assets 3,465



3,328

Total current assets 3,878



3,820









PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, Net of accumulated depreciation of $28,097 and $26,859 25,860



26,408









GOODWILL AND OTHER ASSETS





Goodwill 21,527



28,031

Operating lease assets (1) 1,844



—

Restricted cash 27



26

Other, net 11,372



11,971

Total goodwill and other assets 34,770



40,028









TOTAL ASSETS $ 64,508



70,256









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,595



652

Other current liabilities (1) 4,900



4,879

Total current liabilities 6,495



5,531









LONG-TERM DEBT 33,193



35,409

DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES (1) 11,128



9,488

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,692



19,828









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 64,508



70,256





(1) The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842) beginning January 1, 2019 and recorded operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities in its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for 2019.

CenturyLink, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net (Loss) Income $ (5,794)



407

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,384



2,573

Deferred income taxes 244



400

Impairment of goodwill and other assets 6,506



28

Provision for uncollectible accounts 85



83

Net (gain) loss on early retirement of debt (66)



1

Share-based compensation 76



95

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net (611)



(561)

Retirement benefits (8)



(195)

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 67



400

Other, net —



18

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,883



3,249

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (1,731)



(1,576)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 26



125

Other, net (12)



(61)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,717)



(1,512)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



130

Payments of long-term debt (760)



(123)

Net proceeds (payments) on revolving line of credit 100



(405)

Dividends paid (554)



(1,156)

Other, net (30)



(38)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,244)



(1,592)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (78)



145

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 518



587

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 440



732



CenturyLink, Inc. OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





















June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018















Operating Metrics











Consumer broadband subscribers

4,750



4,806



4,906



































Consumer broadband subscribers are customers that purchase broadband connection service through their existing telephone lines, stand-alone telephone lines, or fiber-optic cables. Our methodology for counting our consumer broadband subscribers includes only those lines that we use to provide services to external customers and excludes lines used solely by us and our affiliates. It also excludes unbundled loops and includes stand-alone consumer broadband subscribers. We count lines when we install the service.























Description of Non-GAAP Metrics

Pursuant to Regulation G, the company is hereby providing definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following describes and reconciles those financial measures as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) with those financial measures as adjusted by the items detailed below and presented in the accompanying news release. These calculations are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP. In keeping with its historical financial reporting practices, the company believes that the supplemental presentation of these calculations provides meaningful non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis.

We use the term Special items as a non-GAAP measure to describe items that impacted a period's statement of operations for which investors may want to give special consideration due to their magnitude, nature or both. We do not use the term non-recurring because while some of these items are special because they are unusual and infrequent, others may recur in future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA ($) is defined as net income (loss) from the Statements of Operations before income tax (expense) benefit, total other income (expense), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are relevant and useful metrics to provide to investors, as they are an important part of CenturyLink's internal reporting and are key measures used by Management to evaluate profitability and operating performance of CenturyLink and to make resource allocation decisions. Management believes such measures are especially important in a capital-intensive industry such as telecommunications. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (and similarly uses these terms excluding integration and transformation costs) to compare CenturyLink's performance to that of its competitors and to eliminate certain non-cash and non-operating items in order to consistently measure from period to period its ability to fund capital expenditures, fund growth, service debt and determine bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and impairments because of the non-cash nature of these items. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest income, interest expense and income taxes, and in our view constitutes an accrual-based measure that has the effect of excluding period-to-period changes in working capital and shows profitability without regard to the effects of capital or tax structure. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense because these non-cash expenses primarily reflect the impact of historical capital investments, as opposed to the cash impacts of capital expenditures made in recent periods, which may be evaluated through cash flow measures. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the gain (or loss) on extinguishment and modification of debt and other, net because these items are not related to the primary operations of CenturyLink.

There are material limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure, including the difficulty associated with comparing companies that use similar performance measures whose calculations may differ from CenturyLink's calculations. Additionally, this financial measure does not include certain significant items such as interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, the gain (or loss) on extinguishment and modification of debt and net other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (either with or without integration and transformation costs adjustments) should not be considered a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Unlevered Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, plus cash interest paid and less interest income all as disclosed in the Statements of Cash Flows or the Statements of Operations. Management believes that Unlevered Cash Flow is a relevant metric to provide to investors, as it is an indicator of the operational strength and performance of CenturyLink and, measured over time, provides management and investors with a sense of the underlying business' growth pattern and ability to generate cash. Unlevered Cash Flow excludes cash used for acquisitions and debt service and the impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents balances.

There are material limitations to using Unlevered Cash Flow to measure CenturyLink's cash performance as it excludes certain material items such as payments on and repurchases of long-term debt, interest income, cash interest expense and cash used to fund acquisitions. Comparisons of CenturyLink's Unlevered Cash Flow to that of some of its competitors may be of limited usefulness since CenturyLink does not currently pay a significant amount of income taxes due to net operating loss carryforwards, and therefore, currently generates higher cash flow than a comparable business that does pay income taxes. Additionally, this financial measure is subject to variability quarter over quarter as a result of the timing of payments related to accounts receivable and accounts payable and capital expenditures. Unlevered Cash Flow should not be used as a substitute for net change in cash and cash equivalents in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures as disclosed in the Statements of Cash Flows. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a relevant metric to provide to investors, as it is an indicator of the CenturyLink's ability to generate cash to service its debt. Free Cash Flow excludes cash used for acquisitions, principal repayments and the impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents balances.

There are material limitations to using Free Cash Flow to measure CenturyLink's performance as it excludes certain material items such as principal payments on and repurchases of long-term debt and cash used to fund acquisitions. Comparisons of CenturyLink's Free Cash Flow to that of some of its competitors may be of limited usefulness since CenturyLink does not currently pay a significant amount of income taxes due to net operating loss carryforwards, and therefore, generates higher cash flow than a comparable business that does pay income taxes. Additionally, this financial measure is subject to variability quarter over quarter as a result of the timing of payments related to interest expense, accounts receivable and accounts payable and capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be used as a substitute for net change in cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

CenturyLink, Inc. Non-GAAP Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Actual QTD

Actual YTD Integration and Transformation Costs(1) and Special Items Impacting Adjusted EBITDA 2Q19 2Q18

2Q19 2Q18 Consumer litigation settlement $ 15

—



15

—

OTT/Stream impairment of content commitment and hardware, software, and internal labor —

—



—

42

Total special items impacting adjusted EBITDA 15

—



15

42

Plus: integration and transformation costs 39

160



73

225

Total integration and transformation costs and special items impacting adjusted EBITDA $ 54

160



88

267















Actual QTD

Actual YTD Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items Impacting Net Income (Loss) 2Q19 2Q18

2Q19 2Q18 Consumer litigation settlement $ 15

—



15

—

Impairment of goodwill —

—



6,506

—

OTT/Stream impairment of content commitment and hardware, software, and internal labor —

—



—

42

Gain on early debt retirement (57)

—



(66)

—

Total special items impacting net income (loss) (42)

—



6,455

42

Plus: integration and transformation costs 39

162



73

233

Total integration and transformation costs and special items impacting net income (loss) (3)

162



6,528

275

Income tax effect of integration and transformation costs and special items (2) 1

(42)



(5)

(72)

Tax benefit from carryback losses —

(142)



—

(142)

Impact of tax reform —

12



—

76

Total integration and transformation costs and special items impacting net income (loss), net of tax $ (2)

(10)



6,523

137





(1) Represents (i) for the second quarter of 2019, the cost of obtaining the synergy and transformations savings over 2019-2021 that the Company discussed in its February 13, 2019 earnings release and (ii) for the second quarter of 2018, the cost of obtaining the acquisition-related synergies that the Company captured between November 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018 following the combination of CenturyLink and Level 3. (2) Tax effect calculated using the annualized effective statutory tax rate, excluding any non-recurring discrete items, which was 26.1% for Q2 2018 and 24.3% for Q2 2019.

CenturyLink, Inc. Non-GAAP Cash Flow Reconciliation (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









2Q19

2Q18 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,701



1,582

Capital expenditures (800)



(771)

Free cash flow 901



811

Cash interest paid 570



570

Interest income (3)



(4)

Unlevered cash flow $ 1,468



1,377









Free cash flow $ 901



811

Add back: cash integration and transformation costs 54



99

Add back: special items 1



9

Free cash flow excluding cash integration and transformation costs and special items $ 956



919









Unlevered cash flow $ 1,468



1,377

Add back: cash integration and transformation costs 54



99

Add back: special items 1



9

Unlevered cash flow excluding cash integration and transformation costs and special items $ 1,523



1,485



CenturyLink, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









2Q19

2Q18 Net income $ 371

292 Income tax expense (benefit) 131

(55) Total other expense, net 474

530 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,196

1,290 Share-based compensation expense 43

54 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,215

2,111







Add back: integration and transformation costs(1) $ 39

160 Add back: special items (1) 15

— Adjusted EBITDA excluding integration and transformation costs and special items $ 2,269

2,271







Total revenue $ 5,578

5,902







Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.7%

35.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding integration and transformation costs and special items 40.7%

38.5%







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items table for details of the integration and transformation costs and special items included above.

Outlook

To enhance the information in our outlook with respect to non-GAAP metrics, we are providing a range for certain GAAP measures that are components of the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics. The provision of these ranges is in no way meant to indicate that CenturyLink is explicitly or implicitly providing an outlook on those GAAP components of the reconciliation. In order to reconcile the non-GAAP financial metric to GAAP, CenturyLink has to use ranges for the GAAP components that arithmetically add up to the non-GAAP financial metric. While CenturyLink feels reasonably comfortable about the outlook for its non-GAAP financial metrics, it fully expects that the ranges used for the GAAP components will vary from actual results. We will consider our outlook of non-GAAP financial metrics to be accurate if the specific non-GAAP metric is met or exceeded, even if the GAAP components of the reconciliation are different from those provided in an earlier reconciliation.

CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 OUTLOOK (1) (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)







Adjusted EBITDA Outlook





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019







Range

Low

High Net loss $ (5,320)



(4,850)

Income tax expense 400



550

Total other expense 2,100



1,900

Depreciation and amortization expense 4,850



4,750

Non-cash compensation expense 220



200

Goodwill impairment 6,500



6,500

Integration and transformation costs 250



150

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,000



9,200

















Free Cash Flow Outlook





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019







Range

Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,900



6,900

Capital expenditures (3,800)



(3,500)

Free cash flow $ 3,100



3,400





(1) Footnotes (1) and (2) from the outlook table included at page 4 are incorporated herein by reference.

