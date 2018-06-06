CenturyLink selected as an authorized internet service provider by national coalition of research and education networks

"I'm pleased to announce that we've again been selected as an approved ISP by a national coalition of research and education networks, which acknowledges our place as a leading provider of secure, best-in-class network solutions to large educational institutions and public consortiums," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, strategic government, whose responsibilities include the research and education market.

In order to be named an approved provider on the two-year Quilt contract, CenturyLink participated in a competitive RFP process that focused on IP transit providers that are at the forefront of technology and offer the best value to Quilt members.

"I'm proud that CenturyLink has been an authorized Quilt provider since 2002," said Craig Cupach, CenturyLink director of research and education sales. "CenturyLink has a history of providing research and education networks with advanced technology solutions that meet Quilt members' increasing bandwidth needs, including providing 100 gigabit service."

"Through its commodity internet services RFP, The Quilt seeks out partners who provide a network capable of supporting the advanced requirements of our members with reliable, scalable and flexible solutions. We are pleased to include CenturyLink among these key providers that participate in our Quilt program," said Jen Leasure, president and CEO of The Quilt.

By supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides research and education institutions with the security and reliability they need.

About The Quilt

The Quilt provides advanced network services and applications to over 900 universities and thousands of other educational and community anchor institutions. Its goal is to promote consistent, reliable, inter-operable and efficient advanced networking services that extend to the broadest possible community; and to represent common interests in the development and delivery of advanced cyberinfrastructure that enables innovation through our education and research mission. Through The Quilt, non-profit regional research and education networks collaborate to develop, deploy and operate advanced cyberinfrastructure that enables innovation in research and education.

