CenturyLink Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Date

MONROE, La., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will release its second quarter 2019 results on Aug. 7, 2019. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/ir-home at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the second quarter 2019 results, including the presentation management will review on the conference call, will be available on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5643 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1200 (International).

The call will be archived and available as an audio replay on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website starting at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 7 until 6 p.m. ET Nov. 5, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 21926385.

For additional information, please call +1 800-833-1188.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

