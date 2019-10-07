CenturyLink Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Date

MONROE, La., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will release its third quarter 2019 results on Nov. 6, 2019. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the third quarter 2019 results, including the presentation management will review on the conference call, will be available on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5643 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1200 (International).

The call will be archived and available as an audio replay on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website starting at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 6 until 6 p.m. ET Feb. 4, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 21931504.

For additional information, please call +1 800-833-1188.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

