CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Boys Town National Hotline, which operates 24/7/365, received more than 180,000 calls and online contacts in 2017 from individuals dealing with abuse, addictions, suicidal thoughts and family issues. Over the past 30 years, the Hotline (1-800-448-3000) has helped more than 10 million people.

"We are in the business of saving children and healing families, so it's vital we have reliable communication services and connectivity to ensure we're always there for those who need us," said Todd Van Roy, director of communications engineering at Boys Town. "We've put our trust in CenturyLink for a secure network solution that will help us provide a lifeline for individuals needing help."

CenturyLink MPLS provides Boys Town with a private wide area network (WAN) that delivers a reliable and scalable broadband connection to its 12 locations nationwide and an online portal Boys Town can access for adjusting their bandwidth needs. CenturyLink also provides those locations with SIP Trunk for voice and video calling and 10 gigabit Optical Wavelength Service (OWS) between two Boys Town hospitals in Omaha for securely sharing large information files.

"Helping connect businesses to the power of the digital world and simplifying the customer experience is at the heart of what we do," said Vernon Irvin, president, government, education, medium and small business at CenturyLink. "CenturyLink's broad technology portfolio allows organizations like Boys Town to find the right communication solutions they need. We're proud to be a key technology provider for the Boys Town National Hotline and to play a role in helping them help others."

CenturyLink has installed a high-performance Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network connecting 12 Boys Town facilities throughout the U.S., including offices in Florida , Iowa , Louisiana , Nebraska , Nevada , Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.

CenturyLink has provided communications services to the Boys Town National Hotline since 2011, including SIP Trunk, MPLS, OWS and internet services.

In 2017, Boys Town National Hotline was contacted by 26,000 individuals who were having suicidal thoughts.

Boys Town video: http://www.centurylink.com/business/resources/video/boys-town-hotline-saving-lives.html

video: http://www.centurylink.com/business/resources/video/boys-town-hotline-saving-lives.html Vernon Irvin blog: Practical Steps for Healthcare Innovation http://www.centurylinkbrightideas.com/practical-steps-for-healthcare-innovation/

