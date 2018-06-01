CenturyLink to have a significant presence at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference June 5-7 in Orlando

CenturyLink is an SAP consulting and technology partner with significant experience delivering a dynamic suite of SAP® solutions and services, including support for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and managed hosting for the SAP HANA business data platform and SAP S/4HANA. CenturyLink provides a range of technology-enabled business solutions and managed services to drive successful migration from legacy SAP systems to SAP S/4HANA.

"We're excited to continue delivering comprehensive expertise and solutions to help customers optimize their SAP HANA platform, SAP solutions and data analytics applications," said Badal Patel, senior vice president, global SAP Sales and Solutions, CenturyLink. "One key differentiator is CenturyLink's robust offshore application management services capabilities that deliver rapid, reliable access to business-critical SAP applications and data for today's global workforce."

Arun Narayanan, director of analytics and data management, CenturyLink, will speak at 5 p.m. EDT June 6 on how to enable a center of excellence for SAP HANA based on best practices and customer successes.

Attendees can meet CenturyLink's sales and delivery leadership team at Booth 719 to learn more about CenturyLink's packages to upgrade and/or migrate to CenturyLink Cloud and other cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft AZURE. Attendees can also learn about the POC (proof of concept) environment that CenturyLink provides across the entire SAP suite of products and solutions.

Key Facts

CenturyLink has been an authorized global premium supplier for SAP HANA ® Enterprise Cloud since January 2016 .

Enterprise Cloud since . CenturyLink has deep SAP expertise that can be leveraged to optimize applications, infrastructure and increased use of big data.

Additional Resources

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

