CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

MONROE, La., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunit Patel, CFO of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:20 AM ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at ir.centurylink.com.
About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.
