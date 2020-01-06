CenturyLink to present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference

MONROE, La., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Storey, president and CEO of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will present at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on Jan. 8. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Webcast information can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

