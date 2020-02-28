CenturyLink to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MONROE, La., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neel Dev, executive vice president and CFO of CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Calif., on March. 2. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. PT.

Webcast information can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

