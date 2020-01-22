CenturyLink Wins Department of Defense Learning Network EIS Award

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced that it recently won a task order to provide secure connectivity to the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA)'s learning network via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. This task order marks the first EIS award made by DoD.

We're supporting the future of STEAM for military connected students around the globe.

"DoDEA put its trust in CenturyLink to provide its staff and tens of thousands of school-aged children of military families with a reliable, robust and secure network that will support desktop computers, printers, mobile devices and video collaboration services in a 21st century learning environment that spans the globe," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, public sector. "We're focused on modernizing and updating DoD's learning network so DoDEA can concentrate on its mission to educate, engage and empower military-connected students to succeed in a dynamic world."

CenturyLink was selected to provide virtual private networking, internet, voice and video services to more than 85 DoDEA locations around the world. The contract has an initial base period of one year, with 12 additional option periods.

CenturyLink was the first supplier to receive authority to operate under GSA's 15-year, $50 billion EIS program in March of last year. EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

Key Facts

As one of only two federally-operated school systems, DoDEA is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educational programs on behalf of the Department of Defense.

DoDEA is globally positioned, operating 163 accredited schools in 8 districts located in 11 foreign countries, 7 states, Guam and Puerto Rico .

and . DoDEA employs approximately 15,000 employees who serve more than 70,000 children of active duty military and DoD civilian families.

By supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions.

CenturyLink is ranked No. 29 on Washington Technology's 2019 Top 100 list of federal government IT contractors.

Additional Resources

Learn more about CenturyLink winning an EIS task order worth up to $1.6 billion to provide secure network services and IT modernization solutions to the U.S. Department of the Interior: http://news.centurylink.com/2020-01-16-U-S-Dept-of-the-Interior-Awards-CenturyLink-1-6-Billion-EIS-Network-Services-Win

to provide secure network services and IT modernization solutions to the U.S. Department of the Interior: http://news.centurylink.com/2020-01-16-U-S-Dept-of-the-Interior-Awards-CenturyLink-1-6-Billion-EIS-Network-Services-Win Learn more about CenturyLink winning the first EIS task order to provide fast, secure connectivity to NASA: http://news.centurylink.com/2019-04-08-CenturyLink-Wins-First-EIS-Task-Order-to-Provide-Fast-Secure-Connectivity-to-NASA

Learn more about CenturyLink being the first vendor to receive authority to operate under GSA's EIS contract: http://news.centurylink.com/2019-03-14-CenturyLink-Is-The-First-Vendor-To-Receive-Authority-To-Operate-Under-GSAs-EIS-Contract

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

