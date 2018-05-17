CENX named TM Forum Catalyst Award Winner for Outstanding Innovation

The TM Forum Catalyst Project Blade Runner is a joint proof of concept, designed to develop the underlying OSS infrastructure required for multiple service providers to work in tandem to deliver end-to-end service orchestration for large enterprise customers with multiple global locations and complex service assurance scenarios. The Catalyst is being championed by carriers including Vodafone, Verizon, NTT, BT, AT&T, Orange, du and Telecom Italia Mobile, with CENX providing its closed-loop assurance expertise to the project.

SVP, Sales & Marketing, Jay McMullan for CENX, commented:

"The Catalyst project sets out to achieve an industry first, whereby carriers can launch and assure complex 5G multi-carrier enterprise services in tandem with each other. The Catalyst is breaking new ground on how to bring the latest technology, data models, standards and open API advances together to enable a rapid, vendor-agnostic approach to the activation, configuration, and monitoring of the service. The latest accolade reinforces CENX's focus on being at the forefront of innovation."

CENX7 breaks down the barriers between virtual and hybrid network infrastructure and delivers a guaranteed service quality via closed closed-loop assurance automation. CENX enables service provider operations teams to rapidly identify, isolate, and resolve network and data center events, often before services and customers are impacted. CENX eliminates technology and process silos and equips operations teams with a comprehensive view of networks and services via its real-time data pipeline that extracts and visualizes data from disparate OSS, BSS, NFV management and orchestration systems. With CENX, service providers can launch new margin-rich NFV services while materially lowering their operational costs.

CENX delivers cutting-edge service assurance software solutions to some of the largest and most innovative mobile, wireline and enterprise network providers in the world. CENX harnesses the power of network automation and real-time visualization to enable our customers to deliver the quality, and leading digital services their networks demand. CENX provides a patented, scalable solution that allows service providers to assure services across multi-domain, multi-vendor, and inter-carrier networks. A single solution that can troubleshoot faults and manage network performance in real time, across both physical and virtual network infrastructures. We are powering the future of digital services by assuring tomorrow's networks, today. www.cenx.com

